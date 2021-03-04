Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

1 killed in shooting at suburban Portland hotel

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Police say one person was shot and killed at a suburban Portland hotel. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hillsboro police said they responded to the SpringHill Suites hotel early Tuesday on a reported assault with a weapon. Officers found a person who had been shot and killed. Police have not released details about the circumstances of the shooting but said they have no reason to believe the public is in danger. No arrests have been announced, and the person who was found dead has not been publicly identified. An investigation continues.

Oregon moves to ban display of nooses, a racist symbol

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Greg Evans, a Black man who joined a parade of witnesses urging Oregon lawmakers to ban the display of nooses, says the issue is personal for him: A family member had been lynched over a century ago in South Carolina. Louisiana, Virginia, California, New York, Maryland and Connecticut previously criminalized the display of nooses. The bill under consideration in Oregon would make intimidation by display of a noose a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in prison and a $6,250 fine. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and city commissioners urged the legislative committee to support the bill. Records show hate crimes and bias incidents increased 366% in 2020 in Oregon.

Oregon reaches 1 million COVID-19 vaccination mark

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Health officials say more than 1 million people in Oregon have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority said Wednesday the total number of doses administered in the state had reached 1,019,767. The first dose was given on Dec. 14. Officials say approximately one in five Oregonians who likely are eligible have received at least one dose. Health officials continue to encourage Oregonians to take protective measures such as social distancing and wearing masks to help keep themselves and others safe and healthy.

4 candidates to replace lawmaker accused of harassment

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four people are vying to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Diego Hernandez, who is resigning later this month from the state House of Representatives after women accused him of harassment. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the four are: Robin Castro, who ran for Portland City Council in 2020; Adrienne Enghouse, a nurse who also tried to fill the seat in the senate vacated by now Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, Cayle Tern, who works in human services, and Andrea Valderrama, a policy director for ACLU of Oregon. Multnomah County commissioners will ultimately pick the person selected to fill out the remainder of Hernandez’s term for House District 47.

Reward offered for tips in blow gun poaching cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Investigators with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are offering a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the shooting of mule deer with blow gun darts in eastern Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Oregon State Police troopers found the carcass of a fawn in the city of Burns in November. The animal had a blow gun dart lodged in its neck. Three more mule deer were found with similar injuries in following months, but biologists were able to remove the darts and release the animals. It is illegal to hunt deer with blow guns in Oregon.

Study: Chinook salmon are key to Northwest orcas all year

SEATTLE (AP) — A new study from federal researchers provides the most detailed look yet at what the Pacific Northwest’s endangered orcas eat. Scientists with the NOAA Fisheries Northwest Fisheries Science Center spent years collecting fecal samples from the whales as well as scales from the fish they devoured. They say their data reaffirm the central importance of Chinook salmon to the whales. The researchers said the whales sometimes eat other species, including halibut, lingcod and steelhead, but they depend most on Chinook. And they consumed the big salmon from a wide range of sources — from those that spawn in California’s Sacramento River all the way to the Taku River in northern British Columbia.

University of Oregon to return to mostly in-person classes

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the University of Oregon will return to predominately in-person instruction for the fall term. The Register-Guard reports President Michael Schill says the decision was made following an announcement Friday from Gov. Kate Brown that higher education will be included in the state’s next phase of vaccinations. Employees of the state’s public and private colleges and universities will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination beginning May 1. Employees of the state’s public and private colleges and universities will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination starting May 1.

Human remains found by timber workers north of Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — Authorities are investigating human remains found by timber workers north of Longview, Washington in the Winlock area. The Daily News reports according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers got a call Tuesday morning that the human remains were found in the area of Raubuck Road. Deputies responded and are investigating the cause and manner of death and are attempting to identify the person. No further details were released. Anyone with information about the remains is asked to contact the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.