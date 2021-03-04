Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GRAY WHALES-PUGET SOUND

Pacific gray whales spotted in Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — A group of Pacific gray whales known as the Sounders because they stop over in Puget Sound during their coastal migration, is beginning to arrive in the region. As of Wednesday, at least four had been spotted. Scientists with the nonprofit Cascadia Research Collective say they tend to congregate off Whidbey Island and feed on ghost shrimp. The first sighting was noted Feb. 3, according to the nonprofit Orca Network. By Feb. 25, multiple observers reported seeing two whales at once. As of Wednesday, Cascadia Research had identified at least four whales.

ANIMAL CRUELTY-ARREST

Tacoma man arrested for animal cruelty and animal fighting

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Tacoma man was arrested after authorities seized more than 20 more dogs from his property. The Pierce County Sheriff’s office said Elmer James Givens Jr. was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on Wednesday evening. The 41-year-old faces charges for first-degree animal fighting animal cruelty and second-degree animal cruelty. It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer. He is expected to appear in Pierce County court Thursday. Deputies found 23 dogs on Wednesday. One of the dogs is receiving emergency medical treatment. Authorities removed 84 dogs from Givens’ property in previous animal cruelty cases, bringing the total to 107 dogs.

ENDANGERED ORCAS-DIET

Study: Chinook salmon are key to Northwest orcas all year

SEATTLE (AP) — A new study from federal researchers provides the most detailed look yet at what the Pacific Northwest’s endangered orcas eat. Scientists with the NOAA Fisheries Northwest Fisheries Science Center spent years collecting fecal samples from the whales as well as scales from the fish they devoured. They say their data reaffirm the central importance of Chinook salmon to the whales. The researchers said the whales sometimes eat other species, including halibut, lingcod and steelhead, but they depend most on Chinook. And they consumed the big salmon from a wide range of sources — from those that spawn in California’s Sacramento River all the way to the Taku River in northern British Columbia.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRICE GOUGING

Senate OKs bill prohibiting price gouging during emergencies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has approved a measure that would prohibit price gouging for certain goods and services during a state of emergency, like the current COVID-19 pandemic. Under the bill, the attorney general’s office would have investigative and enforcement authority. Excessive price increases would be prohibited during an emergency on things like building materials, emergency supplies, gasoline, health care services and personal protective equipment, with penalties of no more than $25,000 per violation. The measure prohibits price increases of more than 15 percent in addition to the costs businesses incur during an emergency.

CAPITOL RIOT-PROUD BOY RELEASE

Judge orders release of Proud Boy charged in Capitol riot

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the release of the self-described “sergeant-at-arms” of the Seattle chapter of the far-right group Proud Boys, pending trial on charges filed in connection with the U.S. Capitol insurrection. The Seattle Times reports U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., granted Ethan Nordean’s request for release Wednesday despite prosecutors’ new allegations about the key role he played as an organizer of the riot. Though she called evidence of Nordean’s alleged role troubling, Howell ruled the government had “not met its burden by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant poses a danger to the community, or by a preponderance that he will flee” before trial.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington state surpasses 5,000 COVID-19 deaths

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state has surpassed 5,000 deaths from the coronavirus, a milestone that comes a few days after the one-year anniversary of the first known virus death in the U.S. The state reported 799 new COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths Wednesday, which brought its totals to 342,236 known infections and 5,012 deaths from the virus. The first confirmed coronavirus death in Washington — and the U.S. — was announced on Feb. 29, 2020. Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement that as we recognize the loss, let us both mourn for the families who have lost loved ones and be thankful for the Washingtonians who have pitched in to prevent further deaths.

AP-US-PARLER-AMAZON-LAWSUIT

Right-wing friendly Parler again sues Amazon

SEATTLE (AP) — A new lawsuit has been filed against Amazon by Parler, a right-wing friendly social network. The platform was forced offline after supporters of then-President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Amazon Web Services, the Seattle tech giant’s cloud-computing division, stopped working with Parler in January over what Amazon said was Parler’s inability to moderate violent content. Parler went back online two weeks ago, hosted by SkySilk, a Los Angeles-based cloud-computing outfit. The Seattle Times reports that Parler’s new lawsuit, filed late Tuesday in King County Superior Court, alleges a host of contractual offenses, as well as deceptive and unfair trade practices and defamation. Amazon says the claims are without merit.

DEPUTY SUSPENDED-BLACK TEENS POST

Sheriff’s captain suspended for post about Black teens

SEATTLE (AP) — A member of the King County Sheriff’s command staff was suspended for a day without pay after Capt. Todd Miller made a “very offensive and racist” Facebook post. The Seattle Times reports Miller posted what appeared to be a news article and photo of Black teens beating and stealing the sneakers of another teen on his Facebook page with the comment: “Animals. This is what the inner city gives us these days.” Internal investigation documents show Miller insisted his comment wasn’t racist and was intended to comment about the “socio-economic issues existing in American inner cities” that drive crime. He acknowledged, however, that others might see his comments differently.

WOMAN KILLED-POLITICAL SIGN

Woman charged with murder of woman over political sign

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A woman accused of shooting to death another woman allegedly involved in the theft of a political sign has been charged with murder in Skagit County Superior Court. The Skagit Valley Herald reports Angela Conijn of Big Lake is charged with second-degree murder in the Feb. 13 death of 32-year-old Kamran Cohee. According to a probable cause affidavit, Conijn is accused of shooting Cohee after a fight broke out between Conijn’s husband and a man with Cohee. It wasn’t immediately known if Conijn has a lawyer.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-J&J VACCINE

Multi-state review group authorizes J&J vaccine

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday. The group _ comprised of public health experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada _ was created last year to independently review the safety and efficacy of any coronavirus vaccine approved by the FDA before any distribution occurs in those states. Their decision on the latest vaccine comes after the FDA and CDC granted their initial authorization for the vaccine. An estimated 60,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to arrive in the state this week.