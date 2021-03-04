Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A D1 State=
Consolation=
Liberty Charter 53, Victory Charter 40
Prairie 59, Oakley 38
Semifinal=
Lapwai 69, Grace 47
Riverstone International School 63, Lakeside 53
Class 1A D2 State=
Consolation=
Carey 68, Clark Fork 31
N. Gem 64, Timberline-Weippe 34
Semifinal=
Dietrich 68, Richfield 51
Garden Valley 64, Rockland 50
Class 2A State=
Quarterfinal=
Ambrose 56, Bear Lake 44
N. Fremont 53, West Side 44
St. Maries 63, Melba 52
Wendell 29, New Plymouth 27
Class 3A State=
Quarterfinal=
Marsh Valley 38, Kimberly 35
McCall-Donnelly 59, Priest River 42
Snake River 86, Fruitland 76, OT
Teton 84, Bonners Ferry 73
Class 4A State=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Kelly 56, Lakeland 44
Hillcrest 44, Skyline 39
Middleton 59, Jerome 41
Preston 47, Twin Falls 43
Class 5A State=
Quarterfinal=
Boise 50, Rigby 47
Lake City 65, Rocky Mountain 57
Madison 70, Eagle 54
Meridian 63, Mountain View 50
