Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
By
Published 8:23 pm

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A D1 State=

Consolation=

Liberty Charter 53, Victory Charter 40

Prairie 59, Oakley 38

Semifinal=

Lapwai 69, Grace 47

Riverstone International School 63, Lakeside 53

Class 1A D2 State=

Consolation=

Carey 68, Clark Fork 31

N. Gem 64, Timberline-Weippe 34

Semifinal=

Dietrich 68, Richfield 51

Garden Valley 64, Rockland 50

Class 2A State=

Quarterfinal=

Ambrose 56, Bear Lake 44

N. Fremont 53, West Side 44

St. Maries 63, Melba 52

Wendell 29, New Plymouth 27

Class 3A State=

Quarterfinal=

Marsh Valley 38, Kimberly 35

McCall-Donnelly 59, Priest River 42

Snake River 86, Fruitland 76, OT

Teton 84, Bonners Ferry 73

Class 4A State=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Kelly 56, Lakeland 44

Hillcrest 44, Skyline 39

Middleton 59, Jerome 41

Preston 47, Twin Falls 43

Class 5A State=

Quarterfinal=

Boise 50, Rigby 47

Lake City 65, Rocky Mountain 57

Madison 70, Eagle 54

Meridian 63, Mountain View 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content