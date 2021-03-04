WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
1-2-2
(one, two, two)Hit 5
01-04-12-13-41
(one, four, twelve, thirteen, forty-one)Keno
07-09-13-16-17-20-21-23-35-36-40-45-46-50-51-52-64-69-71-72
(seven, nine, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-five, forty-six, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two)Match 4
02-15-19-21
(two, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $55 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $138 million
