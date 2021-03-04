AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Thursday, Mar. 04.

Thursday, Mar. 04 Costco Q2 2021 earnings – Costco Wholesale Corporation Q2 2021 earnings, for the nation’s largest warehouse club chain

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Mar. 04 2:00 PM Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2021 Earning conference call / Webcast

Thursday, Mar. 04 February Sales

Thursday, Mar. 04 Costco Wholesale Corp: Q2 2021 Results

Thursday, Mar. 04 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q4 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Weyerhaeuser Company Investor Relations, Invrelations@weyerhaeuser.com, 1 253 924 2345

Friday, Mar. 05 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Adam Smith speaks on National Security Strategy at Brookings (virtual) – Brookings Institution Foreign Policy host virtual conversation with House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, discussing the National Security Strategy should prioritize, and what issues his committee will focus on in the 117th Congress

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst, #NationalSecurity

Contacts: Brookings Institution events, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

https://connect.brookings.edu/register-to-watch-women-leadership-julia-gillard-ngozi-okonjo-iweala

Friday, Mar. 05 ‘Coming to America’ sequel on Amazon Prime – ‘Coming 2 America’, comedy sequel directed by Craig Brewer becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Following the events of the 1988 comedy ‘Coming to America’, which was based on a story originally created by Eddie Murphy, who also stars as the newly crowned King Akeem of Zamunda, the film follows the king as he discovers a son he never knew about, and sets out on a new adventure with his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to the borough of Queens, New York. Also stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones

Weblinks: http://www.amazon.com/, https://twitter.com/primevideo

Contacts: Amazon Media Hotline, amazon-pr@amazon.com; Oliver Lavery, Premier, oliver.lavery@premiercomms.com, + 44 (0) 20 7292 8330;

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Mar. 05 Starbucks Corp: Q1 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investor.starbucks.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=99518&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/Starbucks

Contacts: JoAnn DeGrande, Starbucks Investor Relations, investorrelations@starbucks.com, 1 206 318 7118