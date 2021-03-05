Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A D1 State=
Championship=
Lapwai 82, Riverstone International School 60
Consolation=
Oakley 49, Liberty Charter 31
Third Place=
Lakeside 67, Grace 63
Class 1A D2 State=
Championship=
Garden Valley 88, Dietrich 76
Consolation=
N. Gem 65, Carey 56
Third Place=
Rockland 74, Richfield 46
Class 2A State=
Consolation=
Bear Lake 30, New Plymouth 25
Melba 66, West Side 59
Semifinal=
St. Maries 45, N. Fremont 43
Class 3A State=
Consolation=
Fruitland 82, Priest River 58
Kimberly 56, Bonners Ferry 36
Semifinal=
Marsh Valley 56, Teton 47
Class 4A State=
Consolation=
Jerome 74, Skyline 57
Lakeland 71, Twin Falls 42
Semifinal=
Preston 38, Bishop Kelly 36
Class 5A State=
Consolation=
Rigby 70, Rocky Mountain 50
Semifinal=
Lake City 65, Boise 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
