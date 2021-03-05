Skip to Content
Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A D1 State=

Championship=

Lapwai 82, Riverstone International School 60

Consolation=

Oakley 49, Liberty Charter 31

Third Place=

Lakeside 67, Grace 63

Class 1A D2 State=

Championship=

Garden Valley 88, Dietrich 76

Consolation=

N. Gem 65, Carey 56

Third Place=

Rockland 74, Richfield 46

Class 2A State=

Consolation=

Bear Lake 30, New Plymouth 25

Melba 66, West Side 59

Semifinal=

St. Maries 45, N. Fremont 43

Class 3A State=

Consolation=

Fruitland 82, Priest River 58

Kimberly 56, Bonners Ferry 36

Semifinal=

Marsh Valley 56, Teton 47

Class 4A State=

Consolation=

Jerome 74, Skyline 57

Lakeland 71, Twin Falls 42

Semifinal=

Preston 38, Bishop Kelly 36

Class 5A State=

Consolation=

Rigby 70, Rocky Mountain 50

Semifinal=

Lake City 65, Boise 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

