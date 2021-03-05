Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials in Idaho have announced that a new centralized state system will allow residents this month to reserve coronavirus vaccine appointments. The Idaho Press reported Wednesday that some residents frustrated with the current sign up process have reached out to multiple providers and failed to cancel appointments. That’s caused vaccine delays for others who are eligible under the state’s priority guidelines. The new system will require patients to provide information in one location so that providers can reach out to eligible patients when appointments are available. Officials said that the new system is designed to improve communication so people don’t have to check websites or call providers.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman who bragged on social media videos that she was among those who breached the U.S. Capitol as insurrectionists in January attempted to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election has been arrested. The FBI announced Thursday that Yvonne Orbin St. Cyr of Boise was arrested by on a warrant from Washington, D.C., charged with entering a restricted building and disruptive and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds. Both charges are misdemeanors, with respective penalties of up to one year and up to six months in prison. St. Cyr was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday by local police and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A phosphate mining company has reached a toxic-waste cleanup agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes over mining waste in southeastern Idaho. Officials with P4 Production LLC, a Monsanto subsidiary, said in a prepared statement Thursday that they worked with the tribes and EPA to develop the remediation plan for the Ballard Mine near Soda Springs. Under the agreement, P4 Production doesn’t admit fault, but it will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover the costs of responding to toxic waste releases and make millions more available in case the cleanup work isn’t done.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel has approved legislation that’s the product of more than 400,000 cows and some 50 million pounds a day of cow manure. The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee voted Thursday to send to the full Senate the bill requiring state officials to consider economic ramifications when imposing pollution regulations on farms and ranches, many of which produce cow manure. The bill is backed by the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, Idaho Cattle Association and other agricultural groups. They say pollution regulations shouldn’t force companies out of business. The legislation follows an unsuccessful attempt by agriculture groups to weaken current standards involving the amount of cow manure allowed on fields.