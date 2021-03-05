Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says starting next week counties that have moved out of the COVID-19 extreme risk level will not be moved back into it without giving them two weeks to improve their case numbers. Brown said in a news release Thursday the pause on rolling back to the extreme level will allow businesses to avoid abrupt closures and other major changes. Brown says if case numbers don’t improve in those two weeks, however, a county will move backward. She says she recognizes the challenges businesses encounter when facing a switch back and forth between extreme risk and other risk levels.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The state has fined a Eugene wood treatment plant more than $223,000 for hazardous waste and water quality violations that regulators say happened over the last five years. The Register-Guard reports the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued J.H. Baxter & Co. $223,440 in fines Wednesday for alleged violations that included the illegal treatment of 1.7 million gallons of hazardous waste between 2015-19 and two unpermitted discharges of untreated storm water in 2019. Company president Georgia Baxter said in a statement the company will continue to work diligently to protect human health and the environment.

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — A McMinnville man who sexually abused a child was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. The Statesman Journal reports Erick Munoz Diaz was sentenced by Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge Ladd Wiles after pleading no contest to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse last week. In January 2020, McMinnville police officers responded to a report of Munoz Diaz inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl. The child received support from a child abuse assessment center, and disclosed the abuse. Munoz Diaz soon after left Yamhill County and began working in Marion County under a fictitious name. With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Munoz Diaz was arrested in April 2020.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — One of the largest employers in Grants Pass is planning to lay off dozens of workers starting in April. The Daily Courier reports Performant Recovery notified the city up to 60 workers will be included in the layoffs and 31 employees who were previously furloughed also will not be coming back. Performant collects on defaulted student loans and other debts. In a letter to the city and state, corporate human resources director Julie Snyder blamed the layoffs on the pandemic and changes in federal student loan processing.