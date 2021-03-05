Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court says the Ferndale School District will be included in a lawsuit filed by the family of a student who died after an SUV crashed into a high school class in 2015. Whether the school district is liable in the student’s death will now become a question for a jury as the civil case heads back to Whatcom County Superior Court. William Jeffrey Klein admitted he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the group of students who were on an unauthorized class field trip in June 2015. Klein was acquitted in 2016 of all charges.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting March 22, workers in agriculture and grocery stores will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, as will those in law enforcement and others included in the next eligibility phase, as long as vaccine supply to the state continues to increase. Other critical worker groups covered under Phase 1B, Tier 2, are those in food processing, public transit, and firefighters, as well as those working in corrections, prisons, jails or detention centers. People over age 16 who are pregnant or who have a disability that puts them at high risk have also been added to those eligible for vaccination at that time.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s public teachers’ union has voted to not return to the classrooms, saying it has no confidence in the district to keep educators safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move by the Seattle Education Association comes the same week that Gov. Jay Inslee – who has implored schools to reopen to students for in-person learning – said all teachers in the state could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. The Seattle School District is Washington’s largest, with about 50,000 students, and now the teachers and administration are at loggerheads. The district says it still plans to open up classrooms to about 1,100 students on March 8.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has passed a bill that would allow high school students set to graduate this year or next to stay in school for a “bridge year” to catch up on learning and participate in missed extracurricular activities. The bill passed the chamber on a 32-17 vote Wednesday and now heads to the House for consideration. Under the proposal, students who’ve met graduation requirements could defer their graduation and pursue a bridge year. They also could retake classes and boost grades that may have faltered during the pandemic, and districts would be required to expunge any Ds or Fs from a student’s transcript if they get a higher grade in the same class during their bridge year.