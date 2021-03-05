Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 44 points, including 10 straight at a key moment down the stretch, to give the Portland Trail Blazers a 123-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Enes Kanter added 22 points and 21 rebounds for the Blazers, who have won three straight heading into the All-Star break. De’Aaron Fox had 32 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds for Sacramento, which had six players in double figures. Sacramento went up 108-103 with 3:49 to go on Harrison Barnes’ layup and Buddy Hield’s 3. Lillard responded with a pullup jumper, a layup and a pair of 3-pointers in quick succession.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga was ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 when the season began. The Bulldogs were perfect during the regular season, going 24-0. They will go into the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas looking for another title. If the Zags can win twice more they will become just the fifth team in the past 45 years to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated. The 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers were the last undefeated national champions. For now, the Bulldogs say they’re not feeling any pressure about their unbeaten streak.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michaela Onyenwere scored six of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 9 UCLA hold off Washington in a 58-46 victory in a Pac-12 quarterfinal. Charisma Osborne also had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (15-4), while Lauryn Miller had nine points and Natalie Chou added seven. UCLA staved off upset-minded Washington, which pulled within three early in the fourth but couldn’t gain enough momentum to seize control of the game. Quay Miller had a game-high 19 points with seven rebounds, while Tameiya Sadler chipped in 12 for Washington (7-14).

UNDATED (AP) — A serious knee injury nearly ended Efe Abogidi’s basketball career but he’s now back on the NBA draft radar. The 19-year-old Nigerian is known for his high-flying dunks and plays for Washington State in the Pac-12. But his journey from West Africa to the West Coast was atypical with stops in Senegal and Australia. He tore knee ligaments during a tournament Down Under and spent two years there with the NBA Global Academy to rehabilitate. He had three surgeries but this season the 6-foot-9 freshman has started all 26 games for the Cougars. He says he has NBA potential but adds that “I have a lot of stuff to work on.”