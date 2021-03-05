Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho set to launch new COVID-19 vaccine appointment system

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials in Idaho have announced that a new centralized state system will allow residents this month to reserve coronavirus vaccine appointments. The Idaho Press reported Wednesday that some residents frustrated with the current sign up process have reached out to multiple providers and failed to cancel appointments. That’s caused vaccine delays for others who are eligible under the state’s priority guidelines. The new system will require patients to provide information in one location so that providers can reach out to eligible patients when appointments are available. Officials said that the new system is designed to improve communication so people don’t have to check websites or call providers.

CAPITOL BREACH-ARREST-IDAHO

Idaho woman charged with taking part in US Capitol breach

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman who bragged on social media videos that she was among those who breached the U.S. Capitol as insurrectionists in January attempted to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election has been arrested. The FBI announced Thursday that Yvonne Orbin St. Cyr of Boise was arrested by on a warrant from Washington, D.C., charged with entering a restricted building and disruptive and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds. Both charges are misdemeanors, with respective penalties of up to one year and up to six months in prison. St. Cyr was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday by local police and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

PHOSPHATE MINE POLLUTION-LAWSUITS

Phosphate mine company will clean up waste to settle lawsuit

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A phosphate mining company has reached a toxic-waste cleanup agreement with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes over mining waste in southeastern Idaho. Officials with P4 Production LLC, a Monsanto subsidiary, said in a prepared statement Thursday that they worked with the tribes and EPA to develop the remediation plan for the Ballard Mine near Soda Springs. Under the agreement, P4 Production doesn’t admit fault, but it will pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to cover the costs of responding to toxic waste releases and make millions more available in case the cleanup work isn’t done.

COW MANURE POLLUTION

Idaho cow manure pollution bill approved by Senate panel

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Senate panel has approved legislation that’s the product of more than 400,000 cows and some 50 million pounds a day of cow manure. The Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee voted Thursday to send to the full Senate the bill requiring state officials to consider economic ramifications when imposing pollution regulations on farms and ranches, many of which produce cow manure. The bill is backed by the Idaho Dairymen’s Association, Idaho Cattle Association and other agricultural groups. They say pollution regulations shouldn’t force companies out of business. The legislation follows an unsuccessful attempt by agriculture groups to weaken current standards involving the amount of cow manure allowed on fields.

LAWMAKER WORKING MOMS

Idaho lawmaker draws ire after saying moms should stay home

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A decision by Idaho lawmakers to reject a $6 million federal grant intended improve early childhood education — and comments from one lawmaker who said mothers belong at home — have raised the ire of women across the state. Republican Rep. Charlie Shepherd said Tuesday that any bill that makes it more convenient for mothers to work outside the home was the wrong direction for the state. He apologized Wednesday morning, saying he intended the remarks to be a compliment to mothers. Still, roughly 100 people gathered on the Statehouse steps for an impromptu protest that afternoon, some holding signs with slogans like, “Who let the moms out?”

TRANSGENDER YOUTH-SPORTS BANS-IDAHO

Idaho transgender athlete ban is template for other states

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho passed the nation’s first ban on transgender athletes in women’s sports last year, and the concept has since spread across the country, with more than 20 states currently considering similar laws. Yet the vast majority of lawmakers sponsoring the measures — including Idaho Falls Rep. Barbara Ehardt — can’t cite any actual instances in their states where such participation has caused problems. And opponents say it’s unfortunate that Idaho, which claims to be “Too Great for Hate,” has created a template being used to target transgender athletes nationwide. Idaho’s ban remains blocked by a federal court while a lawsuit challenging its legality is underway.