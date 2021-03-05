Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:24 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-RISK LEVEL CHANGE

Brown pauses rollbacks to COVID-19 extreme risk level

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says starting next week counties that have moved out of the COVID-19 extreme risk level will not be moved back into it without giving them two weeks to improve their case numbers. Brown said in a news release Thursday the pause on rolling back to the extreme level will allow businesses to avoid abrupt closures and other major changes. Brown says if case numbers don’t improve in those two weeks, however, a county will move backward. She says she recognizes the challenges businesses encounter when facing a switch back and forth between extreme risk and other risk levels.

HAZARDOUS WASTE FINE

DEQ fines wood treatment facility $223K over violations

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The state has fined a Eugene wood treatment plant more than $223,000 for hazardous waste and water quality violations that regulators say happened over the last five years. The Register-Guard reports the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued J.H. Baxter & Co. $223,440 in fines Wednesday for alleged violations that included the illegal treatment of 1.7 million gallons of hazardous waste between 2015-19 and two unpermitted discharges of untreated storm water in 2019. Company president Georgia Baxter said in a statement the company will continue to work diligently to protect human health and the environment.

CHILD SEX ABUSE SENTENCE

Man who sexually abused child sentenced to over 12 years

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (AP) — A McMinnville man who sexually abused a child was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison. The Statesman Journal reports Erick Munoz Diaz was sentenced by Yamhill County Circuit Court Judge Ladd Wiles after pleading no contest to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse last week. In January 2020, McMinnville police officers responded to a report of Munoz Diaz inappropriately touching an 8-year-old girl. The child received support from a child abuse assessment center, and disclosed the abuse. Munoz Diaz soon after left Yamhill County and began working in Marion County under a fictitious name. With help from the U.S. Marshals Service, Munoz Diaz was arrested in April 2020.

DEBT COLLECTOR LAYOFFS

Debt collecting company to lay off dozens in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — One of the largest employers in Grants Pass is planning to lay off dozens of workers starting in April. The Daily Courier reports Performant Recovery notified the city up to 60 workers will be included in the layoffs and 31 employees who were previously furloughed also will not be coming back. Performant collects on defaulted student loans and other debts. In a letter to the city and state, corporate human resources director Julie Snyder blamed the layoffs on the pandemic and changes in federal student loan processing.

BC-OR-SMALL PLANE CRASH

2 Bend residents injured in small plane crash

SISTERS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two Bend residents were injured in a single-engine plane crash in central Oregon. KTVZ reports just before 5:45 p.m. Wednesday the plane struck a treetop and crashed in a field while trying to land at Sisters Eagle Airport. Sgt. Jayson Janes says deputies arrived in about two minutes and learned the two people had left the plane. Janes says a 23-year-old woman who was the pilot was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Janes says a 24-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

CHALKING SIDEWALK-FINE

Demonstrator ordered to pay for chalking sidewalk

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An Ashland woman was ordered to pay nearly $500 for her role in a Medford demonstration that involved temporary sidewalk chalk. The Mail Tribune reports a Jackson County judge sided with a Medford Municipal Court ruling last week, ruling that $493.04 was a reasonable amount for Teresa Safay to pay for cleaning up spray chalk outside former Congressman Greg Walden’s office. A ruling filed Feb. 26 shows Safay was among demonstrators who gathered outside Walden’s office in 2019 and wrote messages in chalk urging Walden to vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. Safay was later cited for “defacing streets or sidewalks.

FATAL SHOOTING HOTEL

1 killed in shooting at suburban Portland hotel

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Police say one person was shot and killed at a suburban Portland hotel. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hillsboro police said they responded to the SpringHill Suites hotel early Tuesday on a reported assault with a weapon. Officers found a person who had been shot and killed. Police have not released details about the circumstances of the shooting but said they have no reason to believe the public is in danger. No arrests have been announced, and the person who was found dead has not been publicly identified. An investigation continues.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK

‘Falling through cracks’: Vaccine bypasses some older adults

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Thousands of older Americans are spending hours online or enlisting their grandchildren’s help to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine. They are the fortunate ones. An untold number of older people are getting left behind in the desperate dash for shots because they are too frail, overwhelmed, isolated or poor to navigate a system that favors healthier individuals with more resources. The urgency of reaching this vulnerable population is growing as more and more Americans in other age groups become eligible. Nonprofits, churches and health care outreach workers are scrambling to to reach older people who are falling through the cracks before the nation’s focus moves on and the competition for vaccines stiffens.