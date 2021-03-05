Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL CRASH-LAWSUIT

Court: school district will be included in crash lawsuit

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court says the Ferndale School District will be included in a lawsuit filed by the family of a student who died after an SUV crashed into a high school class in 2015. Whether the school district is liable in the student’s death will now become a question for a jury as the civil case heads back to Whatcom County Superior Court. William Jeffrey Klein admitted he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the group of students who were on an unauthorized class field trip in June 2015. Klein was acquitted in 2016 of all charges.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

WA vaccine eligibility to expand to more groups on March 22

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting March 22, workers in agriculture and grocery stores will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, as will those in law enforcement and others included in the next eligibility phase, as long as vaccine supply to the state continues to increase. Other critical worker groups covered under Phase 1B, Tier 2, are those in food processing, public transit, and firefighters, as well as those working in corrections, prisons, jails or detention centers. People over age 16 who are pregnant or who have a disability that puts them at high risk have also been added to those eligible for vaccination at that time.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SEATTLE SCHOOLS

Seattle teachers vote to stay out of classrooms

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s public teachers’ union has voted to not return to the classrooms, saying it has no confidence in the district to keep educators safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move by the Seattle Education Association comes the same week that Gov. Jay Inslee – who has implored schools to reopen to students for in-person learning – said all teachers in the state could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations. The Seattle School District is Washington’s largest, with about 50,000 students, and now the teachers and administration are at loggerheads. The district says it still plans to open up classrooms to about 1,100 students on March 8.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-SCHOOLS BRIDGE YEAR

Senate OKs bill for graduating students to take bridge year

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has passed a bill that would allow high school students set to graduate this year or next to stay in school for a “bridge year” to catch up on learning and participate in missed extracurricular activities. The bill passed the chamber on a 32-17 vote Wednesday and now heads to the House for consideration. Under the proposal, students who’ve met graduation requirements could defer their graduation and pursue a bridge year. They also could retake classes and boost grades that may have faltered during the pandemic, and districts would be required to expunge any Ds or Fs from a student’s transcript if they get a higher grade in the same class during their bridge year.

JUVENILE DETENTION-CONTRABAND

Feds: Juvenile facility guard smuggled contraband for bribes

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A former guard at a juvenile detention center in Chehalis has been indicted on federal charges that he accepted bribes in exchange for smuggling in marijuana, cell phones and other contraband. A grand jury indicted Julio Hayes on Wednesday on extortion and other charges. The U.S. attorney’s office in Seattle says 40-year-old was fired from Green Hill School a year ago after an FBI investigation. Prosecutors said he accepted more than $11,000 in payments from offenders or their friends or relatives. Hayes’ attorney Hayes’ attorney, John Carpenter, described him in an emailed statement as “a good man, a former soldier and a solid citizen who looks forward to addressing these matters in Court.”

FISH HATCHERY IMPORTS-TROUT

Washington state hatchery to rely on native steelhead trout

INDEX, Wash. (AP) — A fish hatchery in Washington state has said it will stop importing steelhead trout from the Columbia River and instead rely on native fish. The Daily Herald reported that state Department of Fish and Wildlife project coordinator Jim Scott said using fish from the region helps maintain genetic diversity in the Skykomish River near the town of Index. The hatchery is co-managed by the Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Tulalip Tribes. It was designed to increase the number of trout by collecting fish to use in the hatchery. The hatchery is expected to open in April. A draft environmental assessment is open to public comment through Monday.

GRAY WHALES-PUGET SOUND

Pacific gray whales spotted in Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — A group of Pacific gray whales known as the Sounders because they stop over in Puget Sound during their coastal migration, is beginning to arrive in the region. As of Wednesday, at least four had been spotted. Scientists with the nonprofit Cascadia Research Collective say they tend to congregate off Whidbey Island and feed on ghost shrimp. The first sighting was noted Feb. 3, according to the nonprofit Orca Network. By Feb. 25, multiple observers reported seeing two whales at once. As of Wednesday, Cascadia Research had identified at least four whales.

ANIMAL CRUELTY-ARREST

Tacoma man arrested for animal cruelty and animal fighting

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Tacoma man was arrested after authorities seized more than 20 more dogs from his property. The Pierce County Sheriff’s office said Elmer James Givens Jr. was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail on Wednesday evening. The 41-year-old faces charges for first-degree animal fighting animal cruelty and second-degree animal cruelty. It was not immediately known if he has a lawyer. He is expected to appear in Pierce County court Thursday. Deputies found 23 dogs on Wednesday. One of the dogs is receiving emergency medical treatment. Authorities removed 84 dogs from Givens’ property in previous animal cruelty cases, bringing the total to 107 dogs.

AP-US-COSTCO-RESULTS

Costco 4Q profits rise, helped by pandemic shopping habits

ISSAQUAH, Wash. (AP) — Warehouse retail chain Costco Wholesale says its fourth-quarter earnings rose slightly from a year ago, its profits weighed by wage premiums paid to employees during the pandemic. In a quarter during which Costco saw a surge of online shopping, the company based in Issaquah, Washington, said it earned $951 million, or $2.14 per share. That’s compared to a profit of $931 million, or $2.10 per share, in the same period a year earlier. But the results were below analysts’ expectations, pushing the Costco’s stock down about 2% in after-hours trading.

DIVER DEATH

Police: Man harvesting geoducks dies in diving accident

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Port Angeles diver died after his air umbilical cord apparently became entangled while he was geoduck harvesting. The Peninsula Daily News reports the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said 35-year-old Anthony Gockerell was pronounced dead Wednesday morning at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles. Sgt. John Keegan says a 911 call about a commercial diver in distress came in at about 8:30 a.m. Crew members said Gockerell’s surface-supplied air cord was entangled in debris and that they pulled Gockerell aboard after a struggle. Keegan says CPR was performed as Gockerell was brought to the hospital but it was unsuccessful.