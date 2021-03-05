AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Mar. 05.

Friday, Mar. 05 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Earl Blumenauer keynotes CSIS event on climate-driven trade (virtual) – ‘Toward a Climate-Driven Trade Agenda’ Center for Strategic and International Studies online event, with keynote from Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer and panel discussion with UC San Diego International Relations Professor David Victor and Hogan Lovells Partner Warren Maruyama

Weblinks: http://www.csis.org, https://twitter.com/CSIS

Contacts: H. Andrew Schwartz, CSIS, aschwartz@csis.org, 1 202 775 3242, https://twitter.com/handrewschwartz

Friday, Mar. 05 – Sunday, Mar. 14 Portland International Film Festival – Portland International Film Festival, annual event premiering over 150 international shorts and feature films to Portland audiences

Location: Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.cinemaunbound.org, https://twitter.com/nwfilmcenter, #piff

Contacts: December Carson, Portland International Film Festival, december@nwfilm.org, 1 503 276 4276

Saturday, Mar. 06 Oregon Right to Life Conference

Location: Rolling Hills Community Church, 3550 SW Borland Rd, Tualatin, OR

Weblinks: https://www.ortl.org/, https://twitter.com/ORRightToLife

Contacts: Liberty Pike, ORTL communications director, liberty@ortl.org

Sunday, Mar. 07 6:00 PM 2021 OJMCHE Imagine Gala – Oregon Jewish Museum and Center for Holocaust Education 2021 Imagine Gala (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.ojmche.org/, https://twitter.com/ORJewishMuseum

Contacts: Becca Biggs, Communications Manager, bbiggs@ojmche.org