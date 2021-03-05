Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON SCHOOLS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Friday she is issuing an executive order mandating that all K-12 public schools provide universal access to in-person learning by the month’s end for students up to fifth grade and by mid-April for older students. By Gillian Flaccus. SENT: 780 words. With AP photos.

CLIMATE INEQUALITIES

Activists in the Pacific Northwest have warned for years that communities of color and other marginalized groups are disproportionately impacted by the effects of climate change, and less well-positioned to take advantage of jobs and other benefits likely to result as the region’s economy moves away from fossil fuels. By Iris M. Crawford, InvestigateWest. SENT: 1140 words.

VOTER REGISTRATION BILL RACE

SALEM, Ore. — State lawmakers in Oregon are considering a bill that would give residents the option of providing their racial identity, ethnicity and language preference when registering to vote. SENT: 390 words.

LITHIUM MINE NEVADA LAWSUIT

RENO, Nev. — Another federal lawsuit challenging the construction of a huge Nevada lithium mine approved in the final days of the Trump administration says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state wildlife officials repeatedly warned the plans don’t comply with laws protecting water and wildlife near the Oregon line. By Scott Sonner. SENT: 740 words. With AP photos.

WILDFIRE PRICE GOUGING

Four Oregon hotels will pay $105,600 in penalties and reimburse at least 100 customers to settle allegations of price gouging during wildfires last year. SENT: 290 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK TEACHER VACCINES

The national rush to vaccinate teachers in hopes of soon reopening pandemic-shuttered schools is running into one basic problem: Almost no one knows how many are getting the shots, or refusing to get them. By Casey Smith. SENT: 1070 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

SEX ABUSE SENTENCE: Man who sexually abused 3 girls sentenced to 25 years prison

