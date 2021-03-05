AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Mar. 05.

Friday, Mar. 05 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Adam Smith speaks on National Security Strategy at Brookings (virtual) – Brookings Institution Foreign Policy host virtual conversation with House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, discussing the National Security Strategy should prioritize, and what issues his committee will focus on in the 117th Congress

Friday, Mar. 05 11:00 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen's public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen in Burlington, WA, visiting Island Grown Farmers Cooperative meat processing facility site, 11719 Westar Lane (11:00 AM PST); touring Skagit Regional Airport expansion project, 15400 Airport Dr (1:00 PM PST); and visiting Dyberg Aviation, 15400 Airport Dr (1:50 PM PST)

Location: Burlington, WA

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited to comply with public health directives. Masks and social distancing are required.

Friday, Mar. 05 12:00 PM King County Health Officer Duchin provides update on COVID-19 – King County Health Officer Dr Jeff Duchin provides an update on coronavirus (COVID-19) trends and vaccine rollout in King County

Location:

Friday, Mar. 05 2:30 PM Washington Gov. Inslee discusses transportation maintenance and preservation – Washington Governor Jay Inslee discusses transportation maintenance and preservation with the media. Speakers include Washington State Department of Transportation Director Roger Millar, Seattle Department of Transportation Director Sam Zimbabwe, Port of Seattle Commissioner Fred Felleman, and MLK Labor Council's Nicole Grant

Location: Seattle, WA

To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, only invited media outlets will attend. Pool media will be KOMO-TV, The Seattle Times and KIRO Radio.

Friday, Mar. 05 'Coming to America' sequel on Amazon Prime – 'Coming 2 America', comedy sequel directed by Craig Brewer becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. Following the events of the 1988 comedy 'Coming to America', which was based on a story originally created by Eddie Murphy, who also stars as the newly crowned King Akeem of Zamunda, the film follows the king as he discovers a son he never knew about, and sets out on a new adventure with his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) to the borough of Queens, New York. Also stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Teyana Taylor, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Mar. 05 Starbucks Corp: Q1 2021 Dividend payment date

