Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. MST

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho House have passed legislation that would require parents to opt in their kids to some sex education lessons in school. The bill, sponsored by Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, passed 56-12 on a party-line vote Friday, and now goes to the Senate. If enacted, it would change the existing state law, which allows parents to opt out if they don’t want their child getting sex education lessons in school. Instead, parents who want their child to take part would have to give written permission two weeks before any lesson or reading assignment that involves human sexuality.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has killed the Idaho Attorney General’s budget for the upcoming year, a move that will force the Legislature’s budget-setting committee to create a new budget for the office. The 40-29 vote Friday appeared to be latest move in a series of attempts by some lawmakers to limit the power of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Wasden’s opponents have also pushed legislation that would allow state agencies to bypass the attorney general’s office in favor of hiring private lawyers. The Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to stay in session until it passes a balanced state budget — which includes having a budget for the Attorney General’s office.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Attorney General’s office says a northern Idaho school district was within its rights to remove an electioneering demonstrator from elementary school property on Election Day. The Coeur d’Alene Press reports that in a legal analysis released Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Robert Berry wrote that schools may control their property even when it is being used as a polling place. The opinion came at the request of the Coeur d’Alene School District, which has been criticized by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee. The committee claims the district committed political discrimination by removing conservative demonstrators while allegedly allowing others with different political viewpoints to stay during past elections.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials in Idaho have announced that a new centralized state system will allow residents this month to reserve coronavirus vaccine appointments. The Idaho Press reported Wednesday that some residents frustrated with the current sign up process have reached out to multiple providers and failed to cancel appointments. That’s caused vaccine delays for others who are eligible under the state’s priority guidelines. The new system will require patients to provide information in one location so that providers can reach out to eligible patients when appointments are available. Officials said that the new system is designed to improve communication so people don’t have to check websites or call providers.