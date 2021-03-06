Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — State health officials say Washington has reached its goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day against COVID-19. The Department of Health said Friday evening they had reached the goal and that more than 1.8 million vaccine doses had been administered in the state. Officials say that’s 77% of the 2.4 million doses that have been delivered to the state’s providers and long-term care programs. The state also has been told to expect an increase in weekly dose allocations in the next few weeks. Health officials said this means the state is moving in the right direction, but the state is still not able to provide all the doses that providers request.

SEATTLE (AP) — About 55,000 Washingtonians may have to pay back thousands of dollars in jobless benefits. The Seattle Times reports Cami Feek, the state Employment Security Department’s new acting commissioner, updated state lawmakers Thursday Washington’s response to pandemic-related job losses. Feek told a Senate work session that the department will be working with the 55,000 claimants who’ve received repayment notifications after failing to respond to agency requests for information and being ruled ineligible for benefits already received. Although the ESD has paid more than $15 billion to hundreds of thousands of workers since the start of the pandemic, “we know that many have been left out,” Feek said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will issue an executive order mandating that all public schools provide universal access to in-person learning by the month’s end for students up to fifth grade and by mid-April for older students. The state’s coronavirus case numbers have fallen significantly, and Oregon put teachers ahead of older residents in the line for the COVID-19 vaccine. The order states that students in K-5 must have an in-person learning option by March 29. Students in grades six through 12 must have one by April 19. Students who prefer to remain in online class will also have the option.