Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cameron Brink scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 4 Stanford into the Pac-12 Tournament title game with a 79-45 victory over Oregon State. Stanford will play No. 9 UCLA for the championship on Sunday. Brink, selected to the conference’s All-Freshman team after averaging 9.8 points on 58.6% shooting and 6.8 rebounds per game this season, finished 9 of 13 from the floor while adding four blocks. Kiana Williams had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for Stanford. Aleah Goodman scored 12 points and Taylor Jones pulled down 13 rebounds to lead Oregon State.

UNDATED (AP) — A serious knee injury nearly ended Efe Abogidi’s basketball career but he’s now back on the NBA draft radar. The 19-year-old Nigerian is known for his high-flying dunks and plays for Washington State in the Pac-12. But his journey from West Africa to the West Coast was atypical with stops in Senegal and Australia. He tore knee ligaments during a tournament Down Under and spent two years there with the NBA Global Academy to rehabilitate. He had three surgeries but this season the 6-foot-9 freshman has started all 26 games for the Cougars. He says he has NBA potential but adds that “I have a lot of stuff to work on.”

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 28 points, Nate Robinson had a career-high 18, and Seattle beat California Baptist 80-79. Riley Grigsby scored a step-back jumper that gave Seattle an 80-77 lead with 2:00 to play. Gorjok Gak made a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 1:28 remaining, but the Lancers missed their last three shots. Grigsby added 14 points for Seattle (11-9, 4-4 Western Athletic Conference). Tre Armstrong had 21 points for the Lancers (12-9, 5-6). Gak had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Eddy Egun had 14 points to lead Montana to a 92-61 win over Warner Pacific. Cameron Parker had 13 points and seven assists for Montana (12-12). Josh Vazquez added 12 points and Kyle Owens had 11 points and nine rebounds. Christian Hodge had 17 points for the Knights. Isaac Etter added 12 points. Miles Brown had 11 points.