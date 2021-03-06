Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho House passes opt in requirement for sex education

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho House have passed legislation that would require parents to opt in their kids to some sex education lessons in school. The bill, sponsored by Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, passed 56-12 on a party-line vote Friday, and now goes to the Senate. If enacted, it would change the existing state law, which allows parents to opt out if they don’t want their child getting sex education lessons in school. Instead, parents who want their child to take part would have to give written permission two weeks before any lesson or reading assignment that involves human sexuality.

Idaho House kills attorney general’s budget

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has killed the Idaho Attorney General’s budget for the upcoming year, a move that will force the Legislature’s budget-setting committee to create a new budget for the office. The 40-29 vote Friday appeared to be latest move in a series of attempts by some lawmakers to limit the power of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Wasden’s opponents have also pushed legislation that would allow state agencies to bypass the attorney general’s office in favor of hiring private lawyers. The Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to stay in session until it passes a balanced state budget — which includes having a budget for the Attorney General’s office.

Idaho AG says schools can ban electioneers on election days

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Attorney General’s office says a northern Idaho school district was within its rights to remove an electioneering demonstrator from elementary school property on Election Day. The Coeur d’Alene Press reports that in a legal analysis released Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Robert Berry wrote that schools may control their property even when it is being used as a polling place. The opinion came at the request of the Coeur d’Alene School District, which has been criticized by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee. The committee claims the district committed political discrimination by removing conservative demonstrators while allegedly allowing others with different political viewpoints to stay during past elections.

Idaho set to launch new COVID-19 vaccine appointment system

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials in Idaho have announced that a new centralized state system will allow residents this month to reserve coronavirus vaccine appointments. The Idaho Press reported Wednesday that some residents frustrated with the current sign up process have reached out to multiple providers and failed to cancel appointments. That’s caused vaccine delays for others who are eligible under the state’s priority guidelines. The new system will require patients to provide information in one location so that providers can reach out to eligible patients when appointments are available. Officials said that the new system is designed to improve communication so people don’t have to check websites or call providers.

Idaho man charged with hacking into computers in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — An Idaho man faces federal charges after authorities say he hacked into the computers of a Georgia city and Atlanta area medical clinics. According to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta, Robert Purbeck — who used online aliases Lifelock and Studmaster — was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Georgia. He’s charged with computer fraud and abuse, access device fraud and wire fraud. No lawyer for Purbeck who might be able to comment on the charges was listed in online court records.

Idaho woman charged with taking part in US Capitol breach

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman who bragged on social media videos that she was among those who breached the U.S. Capitol as insurrectionists in January attempted to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s election has been arrested. The FBI announced Thursday that Yvonne Orbin St. Cyr of Boise was arrested by on a warrant from Washington, D.C., charged with entering a restricted building and disruptive and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds. Both charges are misdemeanors, with respective penalties of up to one year and up to six months in prison. St. Cyr was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday by local police and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.