Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

Oregon governor ordering teachers to return to classroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will issue an executive order mandating that all public schools provide universal access to in-person learning by the month’s end for students up to fifth grade and by mid-April for older students. The state’s coronavirus case numbers have fallen significantly, and Oregon put teachers ahead of older residents in the line for the COVID-19 vaccine. The order states that students in K-5 must have an in-person learning option by March 29. Students in grades six through 12 must have one by April 19. Students who prefer to remain in online class will also have the option.

Oregon lawmakers mull bill to put race on voter registration

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State lawmakers in Oregon are considering a bill that would give residents the option of providing their racial identity, ethnicity and language preference when registering to vote. Those backing the measure say the publicly available data would allow for stronger engagement with voters of color and would make it easier for state and local elections officials to address racial inequity in voting access. Eight states already collect similar data via voter registration. Listing those details when registering to vote would be voluntary.

InvestigateWest: Is NW poised to beat climate inequalities?

Is Pacific Northwest poised to beat race, income inequalities in the fight against climate change?

4 hotels to pay $105K over wildfire price-gouging

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four Oregon hotels will pay over $105,000 in penalties and reimburse at least 100 customers to settle allegations of price gouging during wildfires last year. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the September fires burned more than 1 million acres and forced thousands of Oregonians from their homes, many of whom fled to hotels. Some people reported sharply higher hotel prices and Gov. Kate Brown issued a directive to crack down on price gouging. The hotels paying penalties and reimbursing customers include the Rodeway Inn Willamette River in Corvallis; Capital Inn & Suites in Salem; Le Chateau Inn in Florence; and the Days Inn in Roseburg.

Man who sexually abused 3 girls sentenced to 25 years prison

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Prineville man who sexually abused three girls has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. The Bulletin reports 72-year-old Zane Carpenter, appeared Thursday in Crook County Circuit Court. Carpenter pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one of first-degree sodomy — a charge for each victim. Thirteen additional felony counts were dismissed as part of a plea deal. Prosecutors say Carpenter manipulated his victims into keeping quiet for years. The abuse came to light when the victims reconnected in 2020. He said in court that he accepted responsibility for his actions and said he hoped there would be healing some day.

Nevada Lawsuit cites EPA, state concerns about lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A new federal lawsuit is challenging the construction of a huge Nevada lithium mine approved in the final days of the Trump administration. It says the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state wildlife officials repeatedly warned the plans don’t comply with laws protecting water and wildlife near the Oregon line. The suit filed in Reno says the U.S. Bureau of Land Management itself acknowledged that it didn’t conform with the bureau’s visual-resource protection requirements when it approved Nevada Lithium Corp.’s Thacker Pass mine on Jan. 15. Four conservation groups want a judge to void the expedited review of the mine under a series of Trump administration executive orders streamlining environmental regulations.

Brown pauses rollbacks to COVID-19 extreme risk level

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown says starting next week counties that have moved out of the COVID-19 extreme risk level will not be moved back into it without giving them two weeks to improve their case numbers. Brown said in a news release Thursday the pause on rolling back to the extreme level will allow businesses to avoid abrupt closures and other major changes. Brown says if case numbers don’t improve in those two weeks, however, a county will move backward. She says she recognizes the challenges businesses encounter when facing a switch back and forth between extreme risk and other risk levels.

Teacher vaccinations go untracked amid school reopening push

As the U.S. prioritizes teachers nationwide for coronavirus vaccines, states and many districts are not keeping track of how many school employees have received the shots. While vaccines are not required for educators to return to school buildings, the absence of data complicates efforts to address parents’ concerns about health risk levels and some teachers unions’ calls for widespread vaccinations as a condition of reopening schools. The number of school staff members receiving vaccinations — and refusal rates — are unclear so far in several large districts where teachers were prioritized, including Las Vegas, Chicago and Louisville, Kentucky.