Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES

Washington hits goal of 45K COVID-19 vaccines per day

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — State health officials say Washington has reached its goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day against COVID-19. The Department of Health said Friday evening they had reached the goal and that more than 1.8 million vaccine doses had been administered in the state. Officials say that’s 77% of the 2.4 million doses that have been delivered to the state’s providers and long-term care programs. The state also has been told to expect an increase in weekly dose allocations in the next few weeks. Health officials said this means the state is moving in the right direction, but the state is still not able to provide all the doses that providers request.

CLIMATE-INEQUALITIES

InvestigateWest: Is NW poised to beat climate inequalities?

Is Pacific Northwest poised to beat race, income inequalities in the fight against climate change?

WASHINGTON-UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

Tens of thousands in WA may have to repay jobless benefits

SEATTLE (AP) — About 55,000 Washingtonians may have to pay back thousands of dollars in jobless benefits. The Seattle Times reports Cami Feek, the state Employment Security Department’s new acting commissioner, updated state lawmakers Thursday Washington’s response to pandemic-related job losses. Feek told a Senate work session that the department will be working with the 55,000 claimants who’ve received repayment notifications after failing to respond to agency requests for information and being ruled ineligible for benefits already received. Although the ESD has paid more than $15 billion to hundreds of thousands of workers since the start of the pandemic, “we know that many have been left out,” Feek said.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-OREGON-SCHOOLS

Oregon governor ordering teachers to return to classroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will issue an executive order mandating that all public schools provide universal access to in-person learning by the month’s end for students up to fifth grade and by mid-April for older students. The state’s coronavirus case numbers have fallen significantly, and Oregon put teachers ahead of older residents in the line for the COVID-19 vaccine. The order states that students in K-5 must have an in-person learning option by March 29. Students in grades six through 12 must have one by April 19. Students who prefer to remain in online class will also have the option.

GOSPEL MISSION-ANTI-LGBTQ LAWSUIT

Gospel Mission anti-LGBTQ hiring policy suit to be reviewed

SEATTLE (AP) — More than two years after a judge threw out a bisexual attorney’s lawsuit against Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission over its anti-LGBTQ hiring policy, the Washington Supreme Court has ordered the case back to a lower court. The Seattle Times reports attorney Matt Woods sued the homeless shelter and service organization when the nonprofit refused to hire him to its free legal aid clinic after he disclosed his same-sex relationship. King County Superior Court Judge Karen Donohue dismissed Woods’ suit, agreeing with the mission that, as a religious nonprofit employer, it is exempt from the state’s anti-discrimination law. The Washington Supreme Court’s decision questions whether that exemption applies to a staff attorney at a legal aid clinic.

VOTER REGISTRATION BILL-RACE

Oregon lawmakers mull bill to put race on voter registration

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State lawmakers in Oregon are considering a bill that would give residents the option of providing their racial identity, ethnicity and language preference when registering to vote. Those backing the measure say the publicly available data would allow for stronger engagement with voters of color and would make it easier for state and local elections officials to address racial inequity in voting access. Eight states already collect similar data via voter registration. Listing those details when registering to vote would be voluntary.

AP-US-AMAZON-ALABAMA

Dems draw on civil rights history to push Amazon union vote

BESSEMER, Alabama (AP) — Some Democratic members of Congress and national union leaders have gathered, seeking to build support for unionizing a massive Amazon facility outside Birmingham, Alabama. Mail voting by about 6,000 workers at the distribution facility began in February and concludes at the end of March. It’s the largest organizing attempt in the history of Amazon, the nation’s second-largest employer. U.S. Rep Terri Sewell of Alabama welcomed four fellow members of the House Democratic Caucus on Friday to draw attention to the vote. Amazon officials had sought unsuccessfully to delay the vote. The company says workers already get what they’d seek with a union: benefits, career growth and $15-an-hour starting pay.

MAN CHARGED-MULTIPLE CASES

Seattle man charged in 4 unrelated, separate criminal cases

SEATTLE (AP) — Prosecutors in Washington state have charged a Seattle man after he was accused of shooting a man in the head because he claimed the man cut him off in traffic. He had posted bail in May on unrelated robbery and hit-and-run charges and now faces multiple charges in four separate criminal cases. The Seattle Times reported that 28-year-old Marcus Williams was charged on Tuesday with murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in the shooting death of 41-year-old Javon Satterwhite on Jan. 7 in Kent. Court records show Williams was also charged in three other cases where he pleaded not guilty. His defense attorney Nicholas Marchi was not immediately available.

HIGH SCHOOL CRASH-LAWSUIT

Court: school district will be included in crash lawsuit

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court says the Ferndale School District will be included in a lawsuit filed by the family of a student who died after an SUV crashed into a high school class in 2015. Whether the school district is liable in the student’s death will now become a question for a jury as the civil case heads back to Whatcom County Superior Court. William Jeffrey Klein admitted he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the group of students who were on an unauthorized class field trip in June 2015. Klein was acquitted in 2016 of all charges.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

WA vaccine eligibility to expand to more groups on March 22

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting March 22, workers in agriculture and grocery stores will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, as will those in law enforcement and others included in the next eligibility phase, as long as vaccine supply to the state continues to increase. Other critical worker groups covered under Phase 1B, Tier 2, are those in food processing, public transit, and firefighters, as well as those working in corrections, prisons, jails or detention centers. People over age 16 who are pregnant or who have a disability that puts them at high risk have also been added to those eligible for vaccination at that time.