Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 2A State=

Championship=

St. Maries 51, Ambrose 50

Consolation=

Bear Lake 43, Melba 42

Third Place=

N. Fremont 56, Wendell 40

Class 3A State=

Championship=

Marsh Valley 58, McCall-Donnelly 51

Consolation=

Kimberly 52, Fruitland 50, 2OT

Third Place=

Teton 59, Snake River 39

Class 4A State=

Championship=

Middleton 47, Preston 45

Consolation=

Jerome 52, Lakeland 48

Third Place=

Bishop Kelly 51, Hillcrest 49

Class 5A State=

Championship=

Meridian 68, Lake City 54

Consolation=

Rigby 65, Eagle 61, 4OT

Third Place=

Madison 73, Boise 58

