Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 2A State=
Championship=
St. Maries 51, Ambrose 50
Consolation=
Bear Lake 43, Melba 42
Third Place=
N. Fremont 56, Wendell 40
Class 3A State=
Championship=
Marsh Valley 58, McCall-Donnelly 51
Consolation=
Kimberly 52, Fruitland 50, 2OT
Third Place=
Teton 59, Snake River 39
Class 4A State=
Championship=
Middleton 47, Preston 45
Consolation=
Jerome 52, Lakeland 48
Third Place=
Bishop Kelly 51, Hillcrest 49
Class 5A State=
Championship=
Meridian 68, Lake City 54
Consolation=
Rigby 65, Eagle 61, 4OT
Third Place=
Madison 73, Boise 58
