AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Saturday, Mar. 06.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, Mar. 08 Community Change Action host International Women’s Day events – Community Change Action and local partners host International Women’s Day events calling for immediate action from Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Events held in states including Ohio, West Virginia, Illinois, Florida, Maine, Indiana, Iowa, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, New Jersey, Washington, and Louisiana, plus Washington, DC, and include: ‘OLE in New Mexico’ virtual event with Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich (5:30 PM MST); Spaces in Action, National Mall, Washington, DC (1:00 PM EST); New Jersey Organizing Project deliver petitions and lifesaver candies to the offices of Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, Mays Landing, NJ (3:00 PM EST) and Democratic Rep. Andy Kim, Willingboro, NJ (4:00 PM EST); Washington Community Action Network deliver postcards to the office of Democratic Sen. Patty Murray; and Black Freedom Collective Facebook Live panel discussion on their experiences beginning with Black women in the time of coronavirus (COVID-19) (6:00 PM EST)

Weblinks: https://communitychangeaction.org/womxnsday, https://twitter.com/CommChangeAct

Contacts: Natali Fani-Gonzalez, Community Change Action, nfani-gonzalez@communitychange.org