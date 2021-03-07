Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) — Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday and is encouraging others to get it. Brown says she got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to demonstrate that it’s safe and effective, and to counter rumors and misinformation. She also says the one-dose vaccine is more convenient than the two-dose requirements of other vaccines to protect against the coronavirus. Brown says Oregon residents should feel safe getting any of the three vaccines currently available. Brown says that more than a million doses of the various vaccines have been administered, and that 20,000 doses are being given each day.

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a male hiker who fell more than 100 feet from a cliff near Cannon Beach in northwestern Oregon has been rescued by helicopter. The U.S. Coast Guard says the hiker fell late Friday afternoon from a cliff at Hug Point State Park south of Cannon Beach. The Coast Guard says a helicopter crew hoisted the hiker to safety after first responders on the ground reported they were unable to reach him. Authorities say the hiker was taken to an area hospital. The hiker’s name and types of injuries weren’t released.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, last year dissolved a special police unit designed to focus on gun violence during the national reckoning over racial injustice. Critics say the squad unfairly targeted Black people and urged resources be redirected elsewhere. But gun violence and homicides have since spiked in the liberal city like they have in other places nationwide, and some say disbanding the unit was a mistake. Shootings also have overwhelmingly affected the Black community. But officials attribute a rise in gun violence in U.S. cities to the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment, economic anxiety and stress on mental health.

UNDATED (AP) — There may be fewer metro areas in the U.S. in the near future. The federal government is proposing to downgrade 144 cities from the metropolitan statistical area designation. Under the proposal, a metro area would have to have at least 100,000 people compared with the 50,000-person threshold that was implemented more than 70 years ago. Statisticians say the proposal is a long time in coming, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since 1950. Some officials whose cities are on the list to be downgraded don’t believe it will have a major impact. Others worry it will lead them to lose federal funds.