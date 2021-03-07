Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has narrowly approved a capital gains tax on the sale of high-profit stocks and bonds. The measure would impose a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and other high-end assets _ like a classic car or painting _ in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples. Retirement accounts, homes, farms and forestry would be exempt from the proposed tax. The measure would take effect Jan. 1, 2022, and is expected to bring in about $500 million a year. The capital gains tax has been introduced several times in previous years. But it has never gained traction in the Legislature. Saturday’s vote in the Senate is the farthest the idea has made it through the legislative process. The bill heads to the House.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Police say they rescued a 300-pound pig named Elvis Pigsley and a female husky named Lupa from a hot vehicle parked at a golf course in eastern Washington. Police in Walla Walla say they responded Thursday to a report of a suspicious vehicle containing a distressed dog at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course. Police say that after letting out Lupa, they discovered Elvis Pigsley lying down in the back of the van. A veterinarian said both animals needed to be examined to make sure they were healthy. They were taken to the Human Society. Police say the owner will have to work with animal control officials to regain custody.

BOSTON (AP) — The SolarWinds hacking campaign blamed on Russian spies is widely known. A very different and no less alarming series of intrusions also detected in December has gotten considerably less public attention. Highly skilled criminal hackers believed to operate out of Eastern Europe hacked dozens of companies and government agencies on at least four continents by breaking into a single product they all used. The hack of a popular file-transfer program from the Silicon Valley company Accellion highlights a threat that security experts fear may be getting out of hand. That threat is intrusion by top-flight criminal and state-backed hackers into software supply chains and third-party services.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — State health officials say Washington has reached its goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day against COVID-19. The Department of Health said Friday evening they had reached the goal and that more than 1.8 million vaccine doses had been administered in the state. Officials say that’s 77% of the 2.4 million doses that have been delivered to the state’s providers and long-term care programs. The state also has been told to expect an increase in weekly dose allocations in the next few weeks. Health officials said this means the state is moving in the right direction, but the state is still not able to provide all the doses that providers request.