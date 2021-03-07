Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic will be sidelined due to a strained adductor muscle in his left knee. Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said an MRI revealed the injury. No timeline was given for the outfielder’s return. Kelenic appeared to be injured during his first at-bat on Friday against the Chicago White Sox. Kelenic reached on an error, but appeared bothered after reaching first base. Kelenic remained in the game and was replaced an inning later.

UNDATED (AP) — Chris Flexen is already being written into the Seattle Mariners’ rotation despite having very little success the last time he pitched in the majors for the New York Mets. Flexen spent the 2020 season pitching in South Korea where he reinvented his career and racked up innings during the time the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Major League Baseball. Flexen signed a two-year deal with the Mariners that provided a needed right-handed arm in Seattle’s rotation.

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for 413 yards and three touchdowns, Tamarick Pierce ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Eastern Washington rolled to a 45-13 win over Northern Arizona. Barriere, who was 29 of 49, had touchdown passes of 3 yards to Blake Gobel, 54 yards to Anthony Stell Jr., and 32 yards to Freddie Roberson all in the second quarter. The Eagles led 24-3 at halftime. Pierce had an 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 4-yarder in the fourth. Andrew Boston had eighth catches for 120. Northern Arizona had 344 yards

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Brandon Whitney scored 20 points and Josh Bannan 18 as Montana defeated NAIA member Warner Pacific 80-62 on to end the regular season. Robby Beasley III added 14 points and Josh Vazquez 13 with nine rebounds for the Grizzlies, who head into next week’s Big Sky Tournament on a four-game win streak. Isaac Etter scored 22 and Drew Magaoay 17 for the Knights.