Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against rules

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Anti-mask groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease. Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire. Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place. More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected, and nearly 1,900 have died.

S. Idaho man facing murder charge years after wife’s death

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of his wife in 2014. Authorities say 32-year-old Jimmy Lee Murphy was taken into custody Wednesday. Murphy took out a $650,000 life insurance policy on his wife just weeks before she was killed in what police say was a staged robbery. The insurance company refused to pay the $650,000 claim. Whitney Murphy, who was 26, died at the couple’s home in Cassia County. Police say Jimmy Lee Murphy at the time of his arrest was outfitting a van to live in and was preparing to leave the area.

Idaho House passes opt in requirement for sex education

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho House have passed legislation that would require parents to opt in their kids to some sex education lessons in school. The bill, sponsored by Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, passed 56-12 on a party-line vote Friday, and now goes to the Senate. If enacted, it would change the existing state law, which allows parents to opt out if they don’t want their child getting sex education lessons in school. Instead, parents who want their child to take part would have to give written permission two weeks before any lesson or reading assignment that involves human sexuality.

Idaho House kills attorney general’s budget

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has killed the Idaho Attorney General’s budget for the upcoming year, a move that will force the Legislature’s budget-setting committee to create a new budget for the office. The 40-29 vote Friday appeared to be latest move in a series of attempts by some lawmakers to limit the power of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Wasden’s opponents have also pushed legislation that would allow state agencies to bypass the attorney general’s office in favor of hiring private lawyers. The Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to stay in session until it passes a balanced state budget — which includes having a budget for the Attorney General’s office.

Idaho AG says schools can ban electioneers on election days

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Attorney General’s office says a northern Idaho school district was within its rights to remove an electioneering demonstrator from elementary school property on Election Day. The Coeur d’Alene Press reports that in a legal analysis released Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Robert Berry wrote that schools may control their property even when it is being used as a polling place. The opinion came at the request of the Coeur d’Alene School District, which has been criticized by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee. The committee claims the district committed political discrimination by removing conservative demonstrators while allegedly allowing others with different political viewpoints to stay during past elections.

Idaho set to launch new COVID-19 vaccine appointment system

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Health officials in Idaho have announced that a new centralized state system will allow residents this month to reserve coronavirus vaccine appointments. The Idaho Press reported Wednesday that some residents frustrated with the current sign up process have reached out to multiple providers and failed to cancel appointments. That’s caused vaccine delays for others who are eligible under the state’s priority guidelines. The new system will require patients to provide information in one location so that providers can reach out to eligible patients when appointments are available. Officials said that the new system is designed to improve communication so people don’t have to check websites or call providers.