Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PST

Oregon governor gets Johnson & Johnson vaccination

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) — Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday and is encouraging others to get it. Brown says she got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to demonstrate that it’s safe and effective, and to counter rumors and misinformation. She also says the one-dose vaccine is more convenient than the two-dose requirements of other vaccines to protect against the coronavirus. Brown says Oregon residents should feel safe getting any of the three vaccines currently available. Brown says that more than a million doses of the various vaccines have been administered, and that 20,000 doses are being given each day.

Helicopter crew rescues Oregon hiker who fell from cliff

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a male hiker who fell more than 100 feet from a cliff near Cannon Beach in northwestern Oregon has been rescued by helicopter. The U.S. Coast Guard says the hiker fell late Friday afternoon from a cliff at Hug Point State Park south of Cannon Beach. The Coast Guard says a helicopter crew hoisted the hiker to safety after first responders on the ground reported they were unable to reach him. Authorities say the hiker was taken to an area hospital. The hiker’s name and types of injuries weren’t released.

As violence surges, some question Portland axing police unit

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland, Oregon, last year dissolved a special police unit designed to focus on gun violence during the national reckoning over racial injustice. Critics say the squad unfairly targeted Black people and urged resources be redirected elsewhere. But gun violence and homicides have since spiked in the liberal city like they have in other places nationwide, and some say disbanding the unit was a mistake. Shootings also have overwhelmingly affected the Black community. But officials attribute a rise in gun violence in U.S. cities to the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment, economic anxiety and stress on mental health.

Bye, Bismarck: 144 cities could lose status as metro areas

There may be fewer metro areas in the U.S. in the near future. The federal government is proposing to downgrade 144 cities from the metropolitan statistical area designation. Under the proposal, a metro area would have to have at least 100,000 people compared with the 50,000-person threshold that was implemented more than 70 years ago. Statisticians say the proposal is a long time in coming, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since 1950. Some officials whose cities are on the list to be downgraded don’t believe it will have a major impact. Others worry it will lead them to lose federal funds.

Oregon governor ordering teachers to return to classroom

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will issue an executive order mandating that all public schools provide universal access to in-person learning by the month’s end for students up to fifth grade and by mid-April for older students. The state’s coronavirus case numbers have fallen significantly, and Oregon put teachers ahead of older residents in the line for the COVID-19 vaccine. The order states that students in K-5 must have an in-person learning option by March 29. Students in grades six through 12 must have one by April 19. Students who prefer to remain in online class will also have the option.

Oregon lawmakers mull bill to put race on voter registration

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — State lawmakers in Oregon are considering a bill that would give residents the option of providing their racial identity, ethnicity and language preference when registering to vote. Those backing the measure say the publicly available data would allow for stronger engagement with voters of color and would make it easier for state and local elections officials to address racial inequity in voting access. Eight states already collect similar data via voter registration. Listing those details when registering to vote would be voluntary.

Is Pacific Northwest poised to beat race, income inequalities in the fight against climate change?

4 hotels to pay $105K over wildfire price-gouging

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Four Oregon hotels will pay over $105,000 in penalties and reimburse at least 100 customers to settle allegations of price gouging during wildfires last year. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the September fires burned more than 1 million acres and forced thousands of Oregonians from their homes, many of whom fled to hotels. Some people reported sharply higher hotel prices and Gov. Kate Brown issued a directive to crack down on price gouging. The hotels paying penalties and reimbursing customers include the Rodeway Inn Willamette River in Corvallis; Capital Inn & Suites in Salem; Le Chateau Inn in Florence; and the Days Inn in Roseburg.