WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
4-5-0
(four, five, zero)Hit 5
04-10-22-24-40
(four, ten, twenty-two, twenty-four, forty)Keno
02-03-06-07-13-20-22-24-27-28-32-40-47-54-61-63-67-70-71-79
(two, three, six, seven, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty, forty-seven, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-nine)Match 4
04-05-07-15
(four, five, seven, fifteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $68 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $155 million
