EVERETT, Wash. — A county in Washington state has agreed to pay $104,000 to settle two lawsuits against the Snohomish County sheriff’s office where a man was bit by a police dog and another man was hit by a patrol car. SENT: 380 words.

The Seattle Seahawks released veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap after the sides could not agree on a contract extension that would soften the blow of a $14.1 million salary cap hit. By Tim Booth. SENT: 380 words.

Gonzaga remains entrenched at No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in its bid to go wire-to-wire.

BKW–T25-WCC-SANTA CLARA-GONZAGA: No. 18 Gonzaga women top Santa Clara in WCC semis 72-62

VIRUS OUTBREAK AMTRAK FUNDING: Virus aid package includes funding for train through Montana.

JOSEPH DUNCAN CANCER: Convicted killer Joseph Duncan has terminal brain cancer.

CHINOOK SALMON FORECAST: Forecast for spring chinook up from last year, but still low

BUS SHOOTING FATAL: 1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting on transit bus in Everett