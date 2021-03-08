Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND (AP) — A 9-year-old girl has been killed and two others injured after they were hit by a car in a Portland suburb. Police in the city of Gresham responded to the accident just before 6 pm Saturday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 9-year-old was declared dead at the scene. An adult woman and a 2-year-old girl were taken to a hospital for their injuries. Police said the driver remained on the scene and was cooperating. It was uncertain if charges would be filed.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wolf hunting policies in some U.S. states are taking an aggressive turn as Republican lawmakers and conservative hunting groups push to curb their numbers. Antipathy toward wolves for killing livestock and big game dates to when early European immigrants settled the American West in the 1800s. It flared again as the animals rebounded under federal protection. Former wildlife officials and animal advocates say what’s emerging now is different: a politicized campaign to drive down wolf numbers including with methods long shunned by wildlife managers. Those methods include shooting wolves from the air and payments to hunters reminiscent of bounties that widely exterminated the species last century.

SCAPPOOSE, Ore. (AP) — Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday and is encouraging others to get it. Brown says she got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to demonstrate that it’s safe and effective, and to counter rumors and misinformation. She also says the one-dose vaccine is more convenient than the two-dose requirements of other vaccines to protect against the coronavirus. Brown says Oregon residents should feel safe getting any of the three vaccines currently available. Brown says that more than a million doses of the various vaccines have been administered, and that 20,000 doses are being given each day.

SEASIDE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a male hiker who fell more than 100 feet from a cliff near Cannon Beach in northwestern Oregon has been rescued by helicopter. The U.S. Coast Guard says the hiker fell late Friday afternoon from a cliff at Hug Point State Park south of Cannon Beach. The Coast Guard says a helicopter crew hoisted the hiker to safety after first responders on the ground reported they were unable to reach him. Authorities say the hiker was taken to an area hospital. The hiker’s name and types of injuries weren’t released.