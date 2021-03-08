Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Forecasts for this year’s salmon runs show a doubling of spring chinook in the Nooksack River. It gives some hope even though the species remains threatened across the Puget Sound region. Fisheries managers say the projected runs for 2021 show 7,540 spring chinook returning to the north fork of the Nooksack River. That’s almost double the 3,949 fish that returned in 2020. Officials say that’s a decent increase from last year but over 20 years, Puget Sound chinook continue to decline. They’re listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and are the primary food of the Salish Sea’s endangered orcas, called southern resident killer whales.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — One man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting on a community transit bus in Everett. Police said the two men were on a bus traveling on Evergreen Way when they got into an altercation. One man pulled out a gun and fired two shots, hitting the other man. Police and firefighters received the call at 8:18 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they started giving CPR to the victim, but he died at the scene, police said. No other information about the victim has been released. The suspect was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.

SEATTLE (AP) — MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle science teacher. Dan Jewett wrote in a letter to the website of the nonprofit organization the Giving Pledge on Saturday that he was grateful to be able to marry such a generous person and was ready to help her give away her wealth to help others. Jewett has been a teacher for decades and most recently taught chemistry at the private Lakeside School, where Scott’s children attended. Scott donated $5.7 billion in 2020 by asking community leaders to help identify 512 organizations for seven- and eight-figure gifts, including food banks, human-service organizations, and racial-justice charities.

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wolf hunting policies in some U.S. states are taking an aggressive turn as Republican lawmakers and conservative hunting groups push to curb their numbers. Antipathy toward wolves for killing livestock and big game dates to when early European immigrants settled the American West in the 1800s. It flared again as the animals rebounded under federal protection. Former wildlife officials and animal advocates say what’s emerging now is different: a politicized campaign to drive down wolf numbers including with methods long shunned by wildlife managers. Those methods include shooting wolves from the air and payments to hunters reminiscent of bounties that widely exterminated the species last century.