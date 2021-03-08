Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored a career-high 22 points and Oregon made a season-high 15 3-pointers in beating Oregon State 80-67 to finish as the Pac-12 Conference’s regular season champions for the second straight year. Oregon has won five straight in just a span of 11 days and is 10-2 since Feb. 4. Richardson finished with career-high six-made 3s and only missed once from beyond the arc. As a team, it was the most made 3s by a Ducks unit since 2017 when they went 11 for 24. Oregon finished 15-for-23 (65.2%) from deep. Ethan Thompson scored 16 points for Oregon State.

UNDATED (AP) — Felix Hernández made his first spring training start of 2021 this weekend, pitching two innings in his debut for the Baltimore Orioles. It’s still a bit weird to think of Hernández in another uniform after the right-hander made 418 starts in 15 seasons for Seattle. His final two seasons with the Mariners were a struggle, though. Then he opted out of 2020 while with Atlanta, and now he’s with the Orioles as a non-roster invite. Hernández turns 35 next month. He hasn’t been an All-Star since 2015. Hernández gave up two runs against Detroit on Saturday.

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners top prospect Jarred Kelenic will be sidelined due to a strained adductor muscle in his left knee. Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said an MRI revealed the injury. No timeline was given for the outfielder’s return. Kelenic appeared to be injured during his first at-bat on Friday against the Chicago White Sox. Kelenic reached on an error, but appeared bothered after reaching first base. Kelenic remained in the game and was replaced an inning later.

UNDATED (AP) — Chris Flexen is already being written into the Seattle Mariners’ rotation despite having very little success the last time he pitched in the majors for the New York Mets. Flexen spent the 2020 season pitching in South Korea where he reinvented his career and racked up innings during the time the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Major League Baseball. Flexen signed a two-year deal with the Mariners that provided a needed right-handed arm in Seattle’s rotation.