Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MST

US states look to step up wolf kills, pushed by Republicans

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wolf hunting policies in some U.S. states are taking an aggressive turn as Republican lawmakers and conservative hunting groups push to curb their numbers. Antipathy toward wolves for killing livestock and big game dates to when early European immigrants settled the American West in the 1800s. It flared again as the animals rebounded under federal protection. Former wildlife officials and animal advocates say what’s emerging now is different: a politicized campaign to drive down wolf numbers including with methods long shunned by wildlife managers. Those methods include shooting wolves from the air and payments to hunters reminiscent of bounties that widely exterminated the species last century.

Protesters burn masks at Idaho Capitol rally against rules

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — At least a hundred people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks in a protest against measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Anti-mask groups say mask mandates are a restriction of their freedoms. Health experts say they help slow the spread of the disease. Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire. Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place. More than 170,000 Idaho residents have been infected, and nearly 1,900 have died.

S. Idaho man facing murder charge years after wife’s death

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting death of his wife in 2014. Authorities say 32-year-old Jimmy Lee Murphy was taken into custody Wednesday. Murphy took out a $650,000 life insurance policy on his wife just weeks before she was killed in what police say was a staged robbery. The insurance company refused to pay the $650,000 claim. Whitney Murphy, who was 26, died at the couple’s home in Cassia County. Police say Jimmy Lee Murphy at the time of his arrest was outfitting a van to live in and was preparing to leave the area.

Girl, 9, killed after car hits 3 people in Portland suburb

PORTLAND (AP) — A 9-year-old girl has been killed and two others injured after they were hit by a car in a Portland suburb. Police in the city of Gresham responded to the accident just before 6 pm Saturday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 9-year-old was declared dead at the scene. An adult woman and a 2-year-old girl were taken to a hospital for their injuries. Police said the driver remained on the scene and was cooperating. It was uncertain if charges would be filed.

Idaho House passes opt in requirement for sex education

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers in the Idaho House have passed legislation that would require parents to opt in their kids to some sex education lessons in school. The bill, sponsored by Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, passed 56-12 on a party-line vote Friday, and now goes to the Senate. If enacted, it would change the existing state law, which allows parents to opt out if they don’t want their child getting sex education lessons in school. Instead, parents who want their child to take part would have to give written permission two weeks before any lesson or reading assignment that involves human sexuality.

Idaho House kills attorney general’s budget

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has killed the Idaho Attorney General’s budget for the upcoming year, a move that will force the Legislature’s budget-setting committee to create a new budget for the office. The 40-29 vote Friday appeared to be latest move in a series of attempts by some lawmakers to limit the power of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Wasden’s opponents have also pushed legislation that would allow state agencies to bypass the attorney general’s office in favor of hiring private lawyers. The Idaho Constitution requires the Legislature to stay in session until it passes a balanced state budget — which includes having a budget for the Attorney General’s office.