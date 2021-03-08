Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CHINOOK SALMON FORECAST

Forecast for spring chinook up from last year, but still low

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Forecasts for this year’s salmon runs show a doubling of spring chinook in the Nooksack River. It gives some hope even though the species remains threatened across the Puget Sound region. Fisheries managers say the projected runs for 2021 show 7,540 spring chinook returning to the north fork of the Nooksack River. That’s almost double the 3,949 fish that returned in 2020. Officials say that’s a decent increase from last year but over 20 years, Puget Sound chinook continue to decline. They’re listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and are the primary food of the Salish Sea’s endangered orcas, called southern resident killer whales.

BUS SHOOTING-FATAL

1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting on transit bus in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — One man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting on a community transit bus in Everett. Police said the two men were on a bus traveling on Evergreen Way when they got into an altercation. One man pulled out a gun and fired two shots, hitting the other man. Police and firefighters received the call at 8:18 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they started giving CPR to the victim, but he died at the scene, police said. No other information about the victim has been released. The suspect was taken into custody. His identity has not been released.

MACKENZIE SCOTT-REMARRIES

MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle teacher after Bezos divorce

SEATTLE (AP) — MacKenzie Scott, philanthropist, author and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has married a Seattle science teacher. Dan Jewett wrote in a letter to the website of the nonprofit organization the Giving Pledge on Saturday that he was grateful to be able to marry such a generous person and was ready to help her give away her wealth to help others. Jewett has been a teacher for decades and most recently taught chemistry at the private Lakeside School, where Scott’s children attended. Scott donated $5.7 billion in 2020 by asking community leaders to help identify 512 organizations for seven- and eight-figure gifts, including food banks, human-service organizations, and racial-justice charities.

AP-US-KILLING-WOLVES

US states look to step up wolf kills, pushed by Republicans

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wolf hunting policies in some U.S. states are taking an aggressive turn as Republican lawmakers and conservative hunting groups push to curb their numbers. Antipathy toward wolves for killing livestock and big game dates to when early European immigrants settled the American West in the 1800s. It flared again as the animals rebounded under federal protection. Former wildlife officials and animal advocates say what’s emerging now is different: a politicized campaign to drive down wolf numbers including with methods long shunned by wildlife managers. Those methods include shooting wolves from the air and payments to hunters reminiscent of bounties that widely exterminated the species last century.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE-CAPITAL GAINS

Washington Senate approves new tax on capital gains

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Senate has narrowly approved a capital gains tax on the sale of high-profit stocks and bonds. The measure would impose a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds and other high-end assets _ like a classic car or painting _ in excess of $250,000 for both individuals and couples. Retirement accounts, homes, farms and forestry would be exempt from the proposed tax. The measure would take effect Jan. 1, 2022, and is expected to bring in about $500 million a year. The capital gains tax has been introduced several times in previous years. But it has never gained traction in the Legislature. Saturday’s vote in the Senate is the farthest the idea has made it through the legislative process. The bill heads to the House.

HOT VEHICLE-PIG RESCUED

Pig, husky rescued from hot vehicle parked at golf course

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Police say they rescued a 300-pound pig named Elvis Pigsley and a female husky named Lupa from a hot vehicle parked at a golf course in eastern Washington. Police in Walla Walla say they responded Thursday to a report of a suspicious vehicle containing a distressed dog at the Veterans Memorial Golf Course. Police say that after letting out Lupa, they discovered Elvis Pigsley lying down in the back of the van. A veterinarian said both animals needed to be examined to make sure they were healthy. They were taken to the Human Society. Police say the owner will have to work with animal control officials to regain custody.

AP-US-CYBERSECURITY-HIGH-YIELD-HACK

Casting a wide intrusion net: Dozens burned with single hack

BOSTON (AP) — The SolarWinds hacking campaign blamed on Russian spies is widely known. A very different and no less alarming series of intrusions also detected in December has gotten considerably less public attention. Highly skilled criminal hackers believed to operate out of Eastern Europe hacked dozens of companies and government agencies on at least four continents by breaking into a single product they all used. The hack of a popular file-transfer program from the Silicon Valley company Accellion highlights a threat that security experts fear may be getting out of hand. That threat is intrusion by top-flight criminal and state-backed hackers into software supply chains and third-party services.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VACCINES

Washington hits goal of 45K COVID-19 vaccines per day

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — State health officials say Washington has reached its goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day against COVID-19. The Department of Health said Friday evening they had reached the goal and that more than 1.8 million vaccine doses had been administered in the state. Officials say that’s 77% of the 2.4 million doses that have been delivered to the state’s providers and long-term care programs. The state also has been told to expect an increase in weekly dose allocations in the next few weeks. Health officials said this means the state is moving in the right direction, but the state is still not able to provide all the doses that providers request.

GIRL KILLED BY CAR

Girl, 9, killed after car hits 3 people in Portland suburb

PORTLAND (AP) — A 9-year-old girl has been killed and two others injured after they were hit by a car in a Portland suburb. Police in the city of Gresham responded to the accident just before 6 pm Saturday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 9-year-old was declared dead at the scene. An adult woman and a 2-year-old girl were taken to a hospital for their injuries. Police said the driver remained on the scene and was cooperating. It was uncertain if charges would be filed.

CLIMATE-INEQUALITIES

InvestigateWest: Is NW poised to beat climate inequalities?

