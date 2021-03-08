Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. — Portland’s soaring rate of gun violence and deaths is a “public safety crisis,” one in which the FBI intends to try to stem with local law enforcement, the new head of the FBI’s field office in the city said Monday. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 500 words.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield police officers stifled protesters’ free-speech rights during protests against the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, particularly during a July 29 march, according to a lawsuit filed Monday. SENT: 250 words.

TWO PEOPLE DEAD SHOOTING: 2 found dead with gunshot wounds in Philomath home.

VIRUS OUTBREAK AMTRAK FUNDING: Virus aid package includes funding for train through Montana.

VIRUS OUTBREAK KIDS CATCH UP: Oregon to spend $325M to help kids catch up on learning.

FATAL CRASH: 2 killed in Portland crash.

