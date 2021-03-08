AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Mar. 08.

Monday, Mar. 08 3:10 PM Jill Biden arrives at Joint Base Lewis-McChord ahead of military base visits – First Lady Dr Jill Biden arrives at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, ahead of visits to military bases in Washington state tomorrow and California on Wednesday

Location: Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA

Monday, Mar. 08 Community Change Action host International Women’s Day events – Community Change Action and local partners host International Women’s Day events calling for immediate action from Congress to pass President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Events held in states including Ohio, West Virginia, Illinois, Florida, Maine, Indiana, Iowa, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, New Jersey, Washington, and Louisiana, plus Washington, DC, and include: ‘OLE in New Mexico’ virtual event with Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich (5:30 PM MST); Spaces in Action, National Mall, Washington, DC (1:00 PM EST); New Jersey Organizing Project deliver petitions and lifesaver candies to the offices of Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew, Mays Landing, NJ (3:00 PM EST) and Democratic Rep. Andy Kim, Willingboro, NJ (4:00 PM EST); Washington Community Action Network deliver postcards to the office of Democratic Sen. Patty Murray; and Black Freedom Collective Facebook Live panel discussion on their experiences beginning with Black women in the time of coronavirus (COVID-19) (6:00 PM EST)

Tuesday, Mar. 09 8:30 AM Jill Biden begins two-day visit to U.S. military installations in Washington state and California – First Lady Dr Jill Biden visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord (8:30 AM PST) and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (11:45 AM PST) in Washington state, to meet military families * She will visit a military base in California tomorrow * The first lady is planning to officially relaunch the Joining Forces initiative, which was founded in 2011 with then-First Lady Michelle Obama, later this year

Wednesday, Mar. 10 4:00 PM West Virginia Gov. Inslee discusses public-private partnership on COVID-19 vaccination (virtual) – U.S. Chamber of Commerce holds ‘Path Forward: Navigating the Return to Work’ event with Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Microsoft President Brad Smith discuss public-private collaboration supporting coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine administration in Washington state

