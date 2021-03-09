BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400. A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 3:10 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK

SEATTLE — When Seattle’s largest health care system got a mandate from Washington state to create a mass COVID-19 vaccination site, organizers knew that gathering enough volunteers would be almost as crucial as the vaccine itself. By Terry Tang and Manuel Valdes. SENT: 940 words. With AP photos, video.

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE WILDFIRES

SPOKANE, Wash. — A bill to create a dedicated fund to prevent and fight wildfires in Washington easily passed the state House of Representatives on Tuesday and will be sent to the state Senate. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 370 words.

FORMER SUPERINTENDENT PORNOGRAPHY

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A longtime educator whose career included high-profile jobs on the Navajo Nation resigned from his latest post as an Arizona county schools superintendent after officials discovered pornographic images on his work-issued computer, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. Lewis also had served as president of Northwest Indian College in Washington state. By Felicia Fonseca. SENT: 710 words.

BOEING ORDERS

CHICAGO — Boeing Co. said Tuesday that it received more new orders than cancellations for commercial airplanes in February for the first time in 15 months. SENT: 280 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

BBA MARINERS TRAMMELL

For all the attention on the Seattle Mariners’ decision-making surrounding top prospect Jarred Kelenic, there is another young outfielder who seems more likely to be on the club’s opening day roster. By Tim Booth. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

PKC PAC 12 TOURNAMENT PREVIEW

LAS VEGAS — Oregon had to battle through two COVID-19 pauses, injuries to two of its best players and a long stretch of inactivity. By John Marshall. SENT: 700 words. With AP photos.

BKO–HALL OF FAME FINALISTS

Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce, “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers star Michael Cooper and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh lead a list of 14 finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021. SENT: 240 words. With AP photos.

BKC WASHINGTON’s WOES

SEATTLE — The Washington Huskies enter this week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas on a down note. Washington finished near the bottom of the conference for the second straight season, going 4-16 in league play. By Tim Booth. SENT: 700 words. With AP photos.

BKC AP ALL PAC 12

Oregon’s Chris Duarte is The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12 Conference and Southern California’s Evan Mobley is the newcomer of the year. SENT: 300 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK SEATTLE SCHOOLS: New in-person start date pushed back for Seattle schools.

FIRST LADY WASHINGTON: Jill Biden tours Whidbey Island naval air station. With AP photos.

SOUTHERN RESIDENT ORCA FEMALE: Southern resident orca born last year confirmed to be female.

INMATE DEATH EVERETT: Inmate found unconscious in Snohomish County jail later dies.