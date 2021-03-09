Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The new head of the FBI’s field office in Portland says the city’s soaring rate of gun violence and deaths is a public safety crisis that the FBI intends to try to stem with local law enforcement. In a wide-ranging news conference Monday, Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey also said any residents of Oregon who may have participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will be held accountable if they’re caught. Ramsey said FBI practice precludes him from speaking about whether anyone from Oregon might be under investigation for the riot.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A new lawsuit claims Springfield police officers stifled protesters’ free-speech rights during protests against the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, particularly during a July 29 march. The Register-Guard reports the group Black Unity, individual members of Black Unity and others allege in a federal lawsuit that Springfield officers “engaged in several unconstitutional actions to punish, prevent or chill Plaintiffs’ First Amendment activities” during that march. The lawsuit names the city, Chief Richard Lewis and more than two dozen officers. The lawsuit says officers, among other actions, unlawfully detained people, colluded with counter-protestors, and used excessive force. The City of Springfield didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon leaders plan to spend up to $325 million in state and federal money to help fill the gaps in students’ pandemic-year learning with summer programs. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports Gov. Kate Brown and legislative leaders announced Monday that they will devote $250 million in state money to the effort of making up educational ground lost amid COVID-19 shutdowns and remote learning. They’ll also add $75 million in federal money to that effort. The largest expenditure will be $90 million for grants that will add summer enrichment activities for K-8 students. Another $72 million will be grants districts can use to help high school students catch up over the summer.

MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — An official says a Bend man currently being held at a regional jail in The Dalles has been indicted on two first-degree arson charges in a 2019 fire that heavily damaged a downtown Madras law office. An official confirmed Monday to KTVZ that a sealed Jefferson County indictment was filed late last month charging Troy Patrick. He has been held since November at Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility in The Dalles since his arrest in Wasco County on burglary, theft, criminal trespass and other charges. Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said Patrick was being held on a $200,000 warrant for the Madras charges. It wasn’t immediately known if Patrick has a lawyer.