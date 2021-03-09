Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Snohomish County Jail inmate who was found unconscious while alone in his cell died the next day. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the 35-year-old man was found unresponsive around 2:30 p.m. Friday. A corrections deputy called a medical emergency and began lifesaving efforts. The man was taken to the hospital and died Saturday. The inmate, a Snohomish resident, had been booked into the jail on Feb. 4 for investigation of domestic violence assault, threats-to-kill and hit-and-run. While in custody, he was charged with violating a domestic violence no contact order and witness tampering.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — State health officials say more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Washington. Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said in a statement Monday evening that he is grateful for the tireless efforts of partners on the ground. He says the successes are a testament to their hard work over the past few months. As of Monday, officials say the 1,400 provider facilities giving vaccines in the state have given 2,065,762 shots. That’s more than 80% of doses delivered to the state. The state on Friday said it had reached its goal of giving more than 45,000 doses of vaccine per day.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington House has approved a measure that would require landlords to provide a valid reason for ending certain leases with tenants. The bill advanced out of the Democratic-led chamber Sunday on a mostly party line 54-44 vote, and now heads to the Senate for consideration. Under current law, landlords are allowed to end month-to-month leases with 20 days’ notice, without providing a reason. The House proposal specifies reasons that landlords could end leases, including failure to pay rent, unlawful activity and nuisance issues, as well as cases in which a landlord intends to sell or move into a rental. Under the proposal, landlords who remove tenants in violation of the rules may be subject to a penalty of up to three months’ rent.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Seattle ticketing company Brown Paper Tickets has agreed to pay $9 million in restitution to an estimated 45,000 customers. The Seattle Times reports the payments will go to ticket buyers owed refunds and event organizers owed box-office revenue largely because of problems that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Washington State Office of the Attorney General filed a consent decree in King County Superior Court on Monday after filing a lawsuit on behalf of customers. Some of those customers were ticket-buyers who wanted their money back or wanted to donate the cost of their tickets for canceled events, many of which were fundraisers. The company also failed to pay organizers for remote events that took place despite the pandemic or had occurred before its onset.