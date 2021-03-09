Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Drew Timme scored 18 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga racked up another lopsided win, blowing past Saint Mary’s 78-55 in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals. The Zags dominated from a big opening run and led by 18 at halftime to cruise into their nation-best 24th conference tournament title game. Jalen Suggs scored 15 points and Gonzaga shot 53% to tie the school record with its 29th straight win, dating to last season. Logan Johnson led Saint Mary’s with 15 points.

SEATTLE (AP) — For the second straight season, Washington finished near the bottom of the Pac-12 Conference. The Huskies went 4-16 in Pac-12 play and finished 11th in the conference standings. That comes a year after the Huskies finished in last place. The two-year swoon is raising the pressure on coach Mike Hopkins to get the Huskies turned around. Hopkins was the Pac-12 coach of the year in each of his first two years, and two years ago the Huskies won the Pac-12 regular season title. But another down season and the calls for a change will grow louder.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga remains entrenched at No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in its bid to go wire-to-wire. The Zags received 61 of 63 first-place votes from a media panel as they attempt to become the first wire-to-wire No. 1 since Kentucky in 2014-15. Baylor had two first-place votes and moved back into the No. 2 slot after dropping a spot last week. Illinois, Michigan and Iowa rounded out the top 5. No. 8 Arkansas is in the top 10 for the first time since reaching No. 1 in 1994-95.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have released defensive end Carlos Dunlap. The move will leave Seattle without its most proven pass rusher but will also save the Seahawks more than $14 million against the salary cap. Dunlap was acquired by the Seahawks from Cincinnati midway through last season. He had five sacks and 14 quarterback hits in eight regular-season games for Seattle. He helped ignite a pass rush that was among the best in the league over the second half of the season.