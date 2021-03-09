ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Star Draw

07-32-35-36-42

(seven, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $861,000

Mega Millions

04-33-46-58-65, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2

(four, thirty-three, forty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-five; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)

Pick 3 Day

3-9-4

(three, nine, four)

Pick 3 Night

6-3-0

(six, three, zero)

Pick 4 Day

3-0-0-4

(three, zero, zero, four)

Pick 4 Night

9-1-3-7

(nine, one, three, seven)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $155 million