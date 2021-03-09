Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 3:15 p.m.

IDAHO-DEFUNDING-ATTORNEY GENERAL

BOISE — When the Texas attorney general sued to invalidate Joe Biden’s presidential victory in some states despite no evidence of widespread fraud, many said it had no chance. But among Republicans, particularly in ultra-conservative Idaho, it was a fealty test to Donald Trump, and nearly every top-level Republican in Idaho indicated their support. The exception? Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, who declined to join 17 other GOP attorneys general in the legal action in December. He cited his respect for states rights and said he wouldn’t appreciate others meddling in Idaho elections. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 900 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO BOISE — Idaho’s public health officials are grappling with how to encourage coronavirus vaccination in residents who may be hesitant to get a shot. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials discussed the state’s vaccine rollout during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 500 words by 5 p.m.

SMOKING AGE-IDAHO

BOISE — A House panel on Tuesday approved legislation banning anyone under 21 from buying cigarettes or electronic smoking products. The House Health and Welfare Committee on Tuesday approved the measure that will bring Idaho in line with the federal smoking age. President Donald Trump signed a law last year that bars tobacco sales to anyone under 21. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 300 words.