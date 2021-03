AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 09.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 09 1:30 PM Dem Rep. Suzanne Bonamici speaks at Progressive Policy Institute (virtual) – Progressive Policy Institute presents ‘Ending the Hunger Crisis: Lessons from the Pandemic and Structural Solutions to Food Insecurity’. Featured speakers include Democratic Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, PPI President Will Marshall, Hunger Free America CEO Joel Berg, Brookings Institution Fellow Lauren Bauer and University of Missouri Associate Professor of Rural Sociology Mary Hendrickson

Weblinks: http://www.ppionline.org, https://twitter.com/PPI

Contacts: Progressive Policy Institute, info@ppionline.org, 1 202 525 3926

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tFZmKYOjSBO2kmPGReR56g

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 10 – Thursday, Mar. 11 10:00 AM ACORE Policy Forum begins (virtual) – ACORE Policy Forum begins, with day one speakers including Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and Democrats Sens. Joe Manchin and Ron Wyden and Rep. Steven Horsford * Taking place virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://acorepolicyforum.org, https://twitter.com/ACORE

Contacts: Alex Hobson, ACORE Communications, hobson@acore.org, 1 202 777 7584