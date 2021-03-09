AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 09.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 09 8:30 AM Jill Biden begins two-day visit to U.S. military installations in Washington state and California – First Lady Dr Jill Biden visits Joint Base Lewis-McChord (8:30 AM PST) and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (11:45 AM PST) in Washington state, to meet military families * She will visit a military base in California tomorrow * The first lady is planning to officially relaunch the Joining Forces initiative, which was founded in 2011 with then-First Lady Michelle Obama, later this year

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Portions of each visit will be pooled press

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 09 10:00 AM House Dems discuss today’s reintroduction of the Abortion is Health Care Everywhere Act – ‘Protecting Bodily Autonomy: Let’s Get Rid of the Helms Amendment Once and For All’ webinar, hosted by Ipas in commemoration of International Women’s Day and the Abortion is Health Care Everywhere Act (which would repeal the Helms Amendment), with Democratic Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Marilyn Strickland, and Ipas President and CEO Anu Kumar and Ethiopia Country Director and advocate Saba Kidanemariam in discussion * Reps. Schakowsky and Strickland are reintroducing the Abortion is Health Care Everywhere Act today

Weblinks: http://www.ipas.org, https://twitter.com/IpasOrg

Contacts: Emma Thomas, Berlin Rosen, emma.thomas@berlinrosen.com

RSVP for link at https://tinyurl.com/5c8vsbxb

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 09 11:45 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee tours Robert Frost Elementary School in Pasco to see how the return to in-classroom is working for pupils and teachers (11:45 AM PST); tours Kennewick mass coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site (1:30 PM PST); and holds a media scrum (2:00 PM PST)

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Governor Inslee’s Communications Office, 1 360 902 4136

To accommodate COVID-19 restrictions, only invited media outlets will attend. Pool media will include KEPR-TV, a still photographer and print reporter from the Tri-City Herald, and Radio KDNA. All other media interested in acquiring coverage of the event should contact these outlets directly.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 09 1:00 PM King County Council votes on extension of grocery worker hazard pay legislation

Weblinks: http://www.kingcounty.gov

Contacts: Daniel DeMay, King County Council, daniel.demay@kingcounty.gov, 1 206 263 3767

watch/listen live on KCTV

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 09 1:15 PM Bipartisan Reps. Cindy Axne and Jaime Herrera Beutler unveil kidney coverage legislation (virtual) – Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne and Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler hold a virtual news conference with groups advocating for kidney disease patients to announce legislation to expand access to Medigap insurance coverage to all patients living with end stage renal disease (ESRD), regardless of age

Weblinks: https://axne.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepCindyAxne

Contacts: Ian Mariani, Office of Rep. Cindy Axne, ian.mariani@mail.house.gov, 1 202 225 5476

The event is open to media by RSVP only. Media interested in attending can RSVP to Paige Godden at (515) 393-9669 or email paige.godden@mail.house.gov.

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Mar. 10 4:00 PM West Virginia Gov. Inslee discusses public-private partnership on COVID-19 vaccination (virtual) – U.S. Chamber of Commerce holds ‘Path Forward: Navigating the Return to Work’ event with Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Microsoft President Brad Smith discuss public-private collaboration supporting coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine administration in Washington state

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

https://events.uschamberfoundation.org/Partnerships?utm_medium=Email&utm_source=SFMC&utm_campaign=&utm_content=

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 11 10:00 AM ‘The Fifty: America’s Governors’ POLITICO Live summit (virtual) – ‘The Fifty: America’s Governors’ POLITICO Live virtual summit, to discuss challenges governors face in the coronavirus (COVID-19) response and recovery efforts, and how best to rebuild the U.S. economy at the state and local levels in the wake of the pandemic. Speakers include Governors Roy Cooper (North Carolina), Larry Hogan (Maryland), Asa Hutchinson (Arkansas), Jay Inslee (Washington state), Jared Polis (Colorado), and Gretchen Whitmer (Michigan); and Microsoft U.S. Government Affairs Corporate Vice President Fred Humphries

Weblinks: https://thefiftyamericasgovernors.splashthat.com/, https://twitter.com/POLITICOEvents, #TheFiftyGovernors

Contacts: POLITICO Events, politicolive@politico.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 11 11:00 AM Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.f5.com/about/investor-relations/events-calendar/, https://twitter.com/f5networks

Contacts: Suzanne DuLong , F5 Networks Investor Relations, s.dulong@F5.com, 1 206 272 7049

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 11 Microsoft Corp: Q3 2021 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Microsoft investor relations, msft@microsoft.com, 1 425 706 4400