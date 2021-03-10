Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. MST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to make it illegal to demonstrate at private residences in Idaho has been defeated in the state House. The House voted 38-31 on Tuesday to reject the measure that backers said was needed to prevent mobs from intimidating and terrorizing families in their homes. Idaho in the last year has experienced high-profile demonstrations at officials’ homes spurred by frustration with restrictions on gatherings or mask-wearing mandates related to the pandemic. Backers say allowing the demonstrations deters people from public service or joining police agencies, as at least one officer’s home was targeted. Those opposed say the proposed law is an infringement of free speech rights.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho public health officials are grappling with how to encourage coronavirus vaccinations for residents who are hesitant to get the shots, and they’re letting new groups get in line. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppsen said Tuesday about 55% percent of residents 65 and older have had at least one shot, and demand appears to be waning. That’s left some providers struggling to fill appointments. As a result, the state is speeding up its vaccine priority group schedule. People 55 and older will be eligible no later than March 15, with those who have high-risk health conditions given priority for the first week.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican lawmakers frustrated with the state’s GOP attorney general are trying to significantly defund his office. Lawrence Wasden irked conservative lawmakers by not joining a Texas lawsuit to invalidate the presidential election. He’s also repeatedly warned that some legislation is unconstitutional. Opponents say that if the defunding effort succeeds, it would essentially create a slush fund for political allies and Republican lawyers, costing the state millions of dollars in legal fees and possibly more if it loses in court. It’s another example of the GOP turning on its own elected officials deemed not sufficiently pro-Trump or who are seen as straying from conservative orthodoxy.

HAGERMAN, Idaho (AP) — Environmental officials in Idaho say two types of aquatic plants have been growing at the bottom of Blue Heart Springs, threatening the tourist destination’s blue waters by obscuring the sand below and turning the water green. The Times-News reported that the Idaho State Department of Agriculture determined one native and one non-native species of watermilfoil were growing. Noxious Weeds Program Manager Jeremey Varley said the agency must now wait until summer when the plants are alive and growing to determine which of the two types of watermilfoil is most harmful. The cove has recently become a common tourist spot during the coronavirus pandemic.