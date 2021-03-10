Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Beginning Friday only two of Oregon’s 36 counties — Coos and Douglas — will remain in the “extreme risk” level category due to COVID-19 spread in the area. Gov. Kate Brown made that announcement Tuesday. In addition, Multnomah County — the state’s most populous county and home of Portland — will improve to the “moderate risk” tier, which allows for increased capacity in restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and stores.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As problems continuously emerged in Oregon during 2020, another remained and was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires – housing. Options being considered by state lawmakers include building more shelters, extending the grace period by which tenants must pay back their rent, increasing homeownership access to low-income individuals and an effort to reduce housing disparities for communities of color. The 17 bills before the Legislature include $535 million in new state investments for increasing affordable housing, addressing homelessness, and supporting homeownership. Lawmakers say they are also “expecting significant federal support” from the federal government.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — January unemployment edged down slightly in Oregon to 6.2% but remains significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels. The state’s unemployment rate dropped by close to four-tenths of a percentage point in each of the last three months of 2020, following more rapid declines during the prior five months. The peak unemployment in the state was 13.2% in April 2020. Non-farm payroll employment rose by 8,300 jobs in January, following a loss of 27,500 in December, with retail trade, leisure and hospitality and private educational services leading the gains.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 42-year-old man was shot and killed near a busy park in North Portland in the city’s 15th shooting death this year. Police say multiple calls came in at about 2:25 p.m. Monday in the Eliot neighborhood. Arriving officers found a person lying on the sidewalk near Dawson Park who appeared to have been shot, and did not survive. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately clear, but a woman who lives in the area said she heard four gunshots. An investigation is underway. Mayor Ted Wheeler, addressing reporters at the scene, said Portland’s run of recent shootings “is our top public safety concern.”