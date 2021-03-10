Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PST

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A murder trial in Yakima ended in a mistrial, and prosecutors plan to take the case to court again. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock declared a mistrial Tuesday after a juror brought information obtained from outside the trial into jury deliberations, which began Monday. That’s according to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic. Jurors are only allowed to use what they heard and saw in court in deliberations. Twenty-one-year-old Anthony Gregory Mallory was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Michael Ochoa in August 2018. He’s accused of stabbing Ochoa, a 55-year-old handyman, in the neck.

UNDATED (AP) — Authorities investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol say two extremist groups that traveled to Washington along with thousands of other Trump supporters weren’t whipped into an impulsive frenzy by President Donald Trump that day. Instead, authorities allege evidence points to the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys laying attack plans well in advance. Internal communications and other evidence emerging in court papers and hearings show how authorities are trying to build a case that small cells hidden within the masses mounted an organized, military-style assault on the heart of American democracy. Defense attorneys accuse prosecutors of distorting their clients’ words and actions to falsely portray the attack as premeditated.

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Council has approved $4 an hour pay raises for grocery workers in unincorporated areas of the county while the coronavirus pandemic continues. The council voted 8-1 to pass the measure on Tuesday. The legislation takes effect March 22 and will apply for workers at up to 10 stores. It will remain in place until the COVID-19 emergency declared by King County Executive Dow Constantine ends. Independently owned stores in areas that are historically underserved will be exempt from the pay raises. Similar laws have passed in Seattle and Burien. Several California cities including Berkeley also have passed similar legislation in recent months.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle officials say the start of in-person classes for some special-education students and preschoolers has been pushed back to March 29. Seattle Public Schools had hoped to resume classroom learning for some students during the coronavirus pandemic this week. The new target date was announced Tuesday by the district and the teachers’ union. The Seattle Times reports the announcement comes after intense opposition from the union to the district’s move to summon 700 educators back to buildings this week to teach students ahead of an agreement on expanding in-person instruction. Those educators were supposed to report to their buildings on Monday to ready their classrooms for learning, but a campaign by the union asked them to stay remote.