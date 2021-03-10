Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen Suggs hit two late 3-pointers and scored 23 points, helping top-ranked Gonzaga survive its biggest test of an undefeated season to beat Brigham Young 88-78 in the West Coast Conference Tournament title game. The Zags responded to their biggest halftime deficit in three years by locking down defensively and getting back to their efficient ways on offense. Gonzaga has won a school-record 30 straight games over two seasons and will be the first team to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated since Kentucky in 2015.

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon’s Chris Duarte is The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12 Conference and Southern California’s Evan Mobley is the newcomer of the year. Southern California’s Andy Enfield was named coach of the year on a team chosen by a panel of writers who cover the conference. Duarte is a senior guard from the Dominican Republic who was the Pac-12′s third-leading scorer at 17.3 points per game. He helped lead the Ducks to their second straight Pac-12 regular-season title. Mobley was a dominant force during his freshman year, averaging 16.1 points per game while leading the conference with 8.4 rebounds per game.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Oregon had to battle through two COVID-19 pauses, injuries to two of its best players and a long stretch of inactivity. Once the Ducks got rolling, it was tough for any team to stop them. Oregon closed a difficult season with a flourish, winning its final five games to earn a second straight Pac-12 regular-season championship. Now the Ducks head to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this week as the No. 1 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament. The tournament opens Wednesday with Washington State facing Arizona State.

UNDATED (AP) — The Eastern Conference might have a scoring champion again, home-court advantage is dead and 3-pointers somehow just keep getting more and more popular. Those are among the things to know entering the second half of the NBA schedule. The All-Star break is over and the league returns to action with a pair of games on Wednesday night. Most teams resume play Thursday; five others open their second-half slates on Friday.